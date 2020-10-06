The driver said that a woman made a striking criticism of his look and opened a survey to find out the opinion of his followers.

Luis Novaresio

Luis Novaresio shared with his followers on Instagram a curious situation that he lived in the middle of the street. The driver shared a selfie and confessed: “ From car to car, there is a lady who yells at me: 'lower that beard that looks like Saint Ephraim '”.

Automatically, the flirtatious journalist launched a poll for his followers to vote. ” Will I lower it? “He asked, and in a couple of hours the” Yes “was imposed by 56% of the votes.

Efrén or Efraín de Syria, also known as Efraín de Nísibe was a deacon, writer, musician, Father and Doctor of the Church proclaimed by Pope Benedict XV in 1920. He lived between the years 306 and 373, and already in his time he was known like the Mystic and the Harp of the Spirit. It is revered throughout Christendom.