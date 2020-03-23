Luke Wilkshire: the Wife was offered a shot of vodka to disinfect

Former defender of “Dynamo” and “Terek” told about the situation with coronavirus in Australia, the championship which began to show on Russian TV.

“MY FAMILY FIRST IN AUSTRALIA LEFT IN ISOLATION”

– How big is the interest to date, the Australian League? – question 38-year-old Wilkshire, who left Russia in 2017, in 2018, completed a career, and 2019, the trains polulyubitelsky club “Wollongong Wolves”.

– And it now does not matter, laughed the Aussie. – With Monday matches in our elite division is also paused, therefore, and interested in nothing. Seriously speaking, the Australian – not the most spectacular. With your Premier League doesn’t compare. But of course, I know that many countries in the last days turned the attention of the A-League. Everywhere football because coronavirus is over, and here continued. Even without an audience.

Is the A-League has no raisins? In the American MLS, for example, you can see the age of superstars. There till the winter was made by Zlatan Ibrahimovic! What about the Australian Championships?

The highlight is the quality of life in Australia. Many people come here to get pleasure not only from football. Clubs don’t pay big money, so big stars here.

– Why is Australia so long refused to suspend the League?

– Big TV contract with “Fox”. Cancellation of matches led to serious financial losses. And while the number of cases in the country were not as high as in Europe or the United States, the tournament continued. But now the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that to continue football anymore.

Generally, in Australia, in my opinion, is clearly delayed the adoption of emergency measures. I don’t know why.

– What precautions has your family taken?

– Two weeks sitting in quarantine. We were the first Australian family, who had gone into self-imposed isolation. Friends only now followed our example, realizing, finally, the degree of danger. Hopefully, soon so will the entire population of the country.

“THE WHOLE DAY WAS DEPRESSED”

– How do you spend time in isolation?

– Mowing the lawn, doing household chores. Not so long ago, cut down some dried trees in the yard. In the evening allow yourself a glass of red wine, which makes me a little happier in isolation and helps health. The wife wanted a drink of vodka to disinfect, but I refused.

Why?

– Where one stack, there may be two, three, and even more (laughs). But if someone from Russia wants to send me a bottle of vodka, I will be glad to gift. In Australia, the vodka is not of such quality as in your country.

Two weeks without direct communication with the outside world – so after a long crazy…

– One hundred percent! I, too, was depressed. The whole day. Wife said I went into the yard, kicked the ball, ran. Helped. In such a situation it is necessary to do anything, just not to focus on the fact that you’re locked at home. Now I’m back to normal, used. And many still will go through with it.

– In addition to the Australian, during these days showed the Belarusian championship. If you were in our country now which stream would choose?

It’s difficult (laughs). Of Australian I said, but suddenly in Belarus is even less entertaining football? I’ve never seen the matches of this tournament… Actually, now I think we have to think not about football, but about the health. For this it is necessary to protect themselves and each other. Only following certain rules, we can all work together to defeat the pandemic, to return to normal life.