Luxurious Hyundai made it to the showrooms
Concern Hyundai announced the launch of another variation of the updated sedan Hyundai Solaris. At the moment the car is offered in India. It is important to say that at the local market, as in China, the car is called Verna which appearance a hundred percent copy of the updated “Solaris”.
Upgraded sedan can boast of having the trims on the bumper silver color, two tone wheels, antenna in the shark fin on the roof. It should be noted that Verna is considered a luxury model for the car market of India. She gave the ventilated seats of the first row, contactless charging for the phone, a motorized sunroof and a Luggage cover. The interior flaunts a multimedia system Blue Link, understanding commands given by voice. It is noteworthy that the phone driver may monitor the presence of your car to open or close the lock in the center, to adjust the climate control and turn on the motor.
Verna for India after updating acquired one hundred percent of the new lineup. In movement the car results a-liter gasoline atmospheric unit in tandem with the “mechanics” on a 6-speed and the diesel engine of the same volume with sestdienai automatic transmission.
Forced one-litre engine is paired with seven-speed robotized transmission with double clutch. Release power-liter engines will reach 115 “horses”, and the return one-litre – 120 “horses”.
The price tags on the updated Verna for the Indian market ask for the amount from 12 000 to 19 800 dollars.