“Mac (Death)”: the sound and the fury
Photo: Robert Pelletier
Guillaume Perreault, who plays Macbeth, is part of the trio at the heart of the work.
It vibrates strong to The Chapel as resonate, as soon as you enter the lobby of the theatre, the buzzes of a heavy melody. Jocelyn Pelletier, a regular in the replays (Of the moment and of eternity, his previous show, was a rewrite of the Phaedra of Seneca) and proposals where the intensity of the stage performance is critical (since it has been discovered in the performances of Christian Lapointe, as Seen here), tackles Macbeth in offering a multidisciplinary show that combines Shakespeare and death metal. Witches, conspiracies, blood, curses and murders, sordid, this is a matter first, which calls well the spirit of this musical genre.
Mac (Death) presents a band named… Macdeath, the same name as the name of its frontman. The show invites us to be less a concert than a session of repetitions (at least not both ?) : the sequence of songs reminiscent of the first, while the internal quarrels which larvent the good agreement of the group evoke the second.
The central trio of the group (and the show) is composed of Guillaume Perreault, Fanny Migneault-Lecavalier, Maxim Paré-Fortin, who embody the metal version of the trio at the heart of the work shakespearean : Macbeth, Lady Macbeth and Banquo. At their sides, Samuel Bobony (drums and keyboards) and Érick D’orion (voice and sound design) embody the witches who introduce the three Scots on the road to their perdition. It is necessary to underline the total commitment of the performers, which shine in both the musical pieces that in the moments played, invested with the passion needed to play as a band more than credible.
The most simple expression
The rereading proposed by Pelletier is a consistent copy : by reducing the part to its most simple expression (exit Duncan, Malcolm, Macduff and all the others), it focuses on the aspects scary and pulsionnels of the work, shakespearean, and this is reinforced by the choice of music. In this logic, his staging is inventive and borrows the imagery of the satanic (pentagrams reversed on the ground or on the clothing of the witches) and the codes of horror cinema (the scene of the murder of Banquo creates a powerful image that is reflected even in the appearance of its spectrum later).
The author, director and scenographer works on the multidisciplinary nature carefully : the scene is organized, as would be that of a music show, except that the battery is back to the public (a sign that the music is initially used to seduce the three characters). When the music ton, the diabolic couple has the air more decided than ever and advances in his machiavellian plan without hesitation ; when, later, the battery is silent, the doubts set in and all leads to the inevitable bloody end.
Segmented into scenes (” The Twisted Sisters “, ” Lady Macdeath is hungry “, ” Banquo Banquet “, etc) and musical pieces (Macdeath Theme, Viper Love, The Dagger, etc), punctuated by the intervention of the witches (” sung ” by Érick D’orion, with the text projected on the wall in the background), the show culminates in the whole logic on the most famous replicas shakespeare. Mac (Death) is a work ” full of sound and fury “, but far from not wanting anything to say.
Mac – (Death Metal)
Ideation, adaptation of the text, staging and set design : Jocelyn Pelletier. At theatre La Chapelle until 17 march.