Madonna affected by the Covid-19 when she was in Paris

Madonna claims to have been tested positive to the COVID-19 after its series of performances in France.
May 7, 2020 9h51
PARIS — the end of His tour to Paris, Madonna will remember: the mega-star claims to have tested positive for the COVID-19 after having been ill “there are seven weeks” in France, as a part of his troupe, all this being no more than a bad memory.
“When you are tested positive for the antibodies, it means that you HAD the virus, which was clearly my case since I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris there are seven weeks, as a number of other artists to my show”, has posted on his social networks in the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the interpreter of La Isla Bonita.
“But at the time, we all thought we had a very bad case of the flu. Thank god we are all in good shape and in good health now,” reveals again the star of 61-year-old.
All these details had not been revealed when the for Madonna’s world tour had ended on march 9, before the last two dates in the French capital.
The Madam X Tour, which began in New York in September, was passed previously by the Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon and London.
The call of paris was epic between delay of 3: 30 (the beginning of the show at midnight) for the first night in paris on the night of 22 to 23 February, and then a cancelled performance on the 1st of march due to “permanent injuries” of the singer, according to the Grand Rex, the room, which acted as host.
Dancer, prisoner, mother, singer, saint, prostitute, spy, activist…: Madonna was all that and much more in this show the more intimate, engaged, and probably ambitious of his career. Jean Paul Gaultier, dressmaker fetish who signed in at new for her wardrobe always as provocative, was in the first row, the first night in Paris.