Madonna said that changed the epidemic of coronavirus in the world
The singer shared his thoughts on the disease.
World famous singer Madonna, who fell during a performance on stage, told us what he thinks about the epidemic of coronavirus in the world. The singer shared her thoughts about the pandemic.
Madonna posted a video on his Instagram page, which talked about the fact that the acute situation caused by the Covid-19 makes everyone equal. People were in a situation when the state, social status or anything else that still mattered, lost it.
“Coronavirus don’t care how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny or smart you are, where you live, how old you are, the stories you can tell. He is the great equalizer, and that makes him so terrible and so great. Terrible that it equalized us in many aspects. And it’s great that it equalized us in many aspects. If the ship goes down, we all drown together with him” – summed up the Madonna.