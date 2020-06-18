Mafia Inc is sold worldwide
June 18, 2020
Anne-Marie Gravel
The Daily
Mafia Inc was sold to the international. The film scripted by Sylvain Guy and directed by Podz, which tells a story set in Montreal has attracted the interest of distributors in the United States and Europe.
An agreement has been reached between the Films Séville represented by Salad Films and distributor Film Movement (Usa), Koba Films (France, Belgium, Luxembourg and French-speaking Switzerland), as well as One 2 see (Benelux).
“I am very proud that Mafia Inc can be seen on multiple platforms around the world. That this film, which tells a story in quebec to walk around a little everywhere on the planet is a very great joy for me, ” said Podz in a press release.
Mafia Inc tells the story of two families related closely. The Gamache are tailors from father to son, and clothe the family mafia Paterno for generations. Vince Gamache (Marc-André Grondin) has been working for the godfather Frank Paterno (Sergio Castellitto) and his son Giaco (Donny Falsetti). He rides a big shot to impress the godfather and the war broke out.
The film stars Sergio Castellitto, Marc-André Grondin, Gilbert Sicotte, Mylène Mackay, Donny Falsetti, Cristina Rosato, Michael Ricci, Roman Pagliaro and many others.
“We are delighted that Mafia Inc radiates through the world. This film daring to present a side of Montreal that few people know about. Podz has done a remarkable job to make this universe believable, and give life to the characters nuanced that the story transcends borders, ” said Anick Poirier, co-chair of Salad Films, which has concluded agreements with foreign distributors.