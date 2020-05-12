Major fire in Limoilou [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
The fire broke out at the rear of a building, the 10th street, in the area of Limoilou.
Share
May 12, 2020 9: 05
Updated at 15h12
Share
Major fire in Limoilou [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
More than 80 firefighters fought a major fire in the sector of Limoilou in Quebec city on Tuesday. Four buildings were affected and more than 40 people have been evacuated.
The fire was in need of a fifth alarm because of the great risk of spread.
Quebec city’s firefighters received the first call at 8h08, a huge column of black smoke was visible from several kilometers away. Several citizens alerted the emergency services.
The arrival of the fire service on the scene, the fire was broke out at the rear of a building, the 10th street, there were flames on the roof. It is a building that is in the row of three storey, attached to neighbouring buildings.
The fire quickly spread to the inside of the roof and walls, and the flames were able to reach the buildings next to it. There was a lot of smoke in the area and the electricity supply has been cut off in the area, the fire has attracted several curious. More than 3,000 homes have been plunged into the black for the duration of the intervention.