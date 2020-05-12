Major fire in Limoilou [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

| May 12, 2020 | News | No Comments

Incendie majeur dans Limoilou [PHOTOS + VIDÉO]

Incendie majeur dans Limoilou [PHOTOS + VIDÉO]

The fire broke out at the rear of a building, the 10th street, in the area of Limoilou.

Share

May 12, 2020 9: 05

Updated at 15h12

Share

Major fire in Limoilou [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

Incendie majeur dans Limoilou [PHOTOS + VIDÉO]

Incendie majeur dans Limoilou [PHOTOS + VIDÉO]

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

More than 80 firefighters fought a major fire in the sector of Limoilou in Quebec city on Tuesday. Four buildings were affected and more than 40 people have been evacuated.

The fire was in need of a fifth alarm because of the great risk of spread.

Quebec city’s firefighters received the first call at 8h08, a huge column of black smoke was visible from several kilometers away. Several citizens alerted the emergency services.

The arrival of the fire service on the scene, the fire was broke out at the rear of a building, the 10th street, there were flames on the roof. It is a building that is in the row of three storey, attached to neighbouring buildings.

The fire quickly spread to the inside of the roof and walls, and the flames were able to reach the buildings next to it. There was a lot of smoke in the area and the electricity supply has been cut off in the area, the fire has attracted several curious. More than 3,000 homes have been plunged into the black for the duration of the intervention.

Incendie majeur dans Limoilou [PHOTOS + VIDÉO]

A lot of smoke in the area, it can become difficult to breathe at times.

Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur

Firefighters attacked the fire with jets of water at high speed from the first moments after the evacuation. Around 10.30 am, there was still a risk of worsening. Firefighters battled always the fire.

Around noon, we brought in the excavator to the dismantling of the drums (a section of stairs at the back of the buildings). The structure was in danger of falling.

Incendie majeur dans Limoilou [PHOTOS + VIDÉO]

The fire did heavy damage.

Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur

The evacuees were taken care of by the red Cross, buses of RTC were also on the scene to provide shelter to affected people. No one was injured.

The fire has damaged no less than five buildings, we are talking about approximately 17 dwellings and the damage is significant.

The Service of fire protection is still working with investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *