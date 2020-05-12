Major fire in Limoilou

May 12, 2020

The flames are raging in a building of the 10th street, in the area of Limoilou.

May 12, 2020 9: 05

Major fire in Limoilou

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

Firefighters are battling a major fire in the sector of Limoilou in Quebec city. A fourth alarm was requested, there is a dangerous risk of spreading to neighbouring buildings.

The flames are raging in a building of the 10th street, they would have spread very quickly.

The smoke is visible from far away and flames emanating from the building, several of the curious gathered near the fire.

The electricity supply has been interrupted in the neighborhood.

More details to come

There’s a lot of smoke in the area, it can become difficult to breathe at times.

Annie Paré, The SunIncendie majeur dans Limoilou

Annie Paré, The Sun

Le Soleil

