Major fire in Limoilou
May 12, 2020 | News | No Comments|
The flames are raging in a building of the 10th street, in the area of Limoilou.
Share
May 12, 2020 9: 05
Share
Major fire in Limoilou
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Firefighters are battling a major fire in the sector of Limoilou in Quebec city. A fourth alarm was requested, there is a dangerous risk of spreading to neighbouring buildings.
The flames are raging in a building of the 10th street, they would have spread very quickly.
The smoke is visible from far away and flames emanating from the building, several of the curious gathered near the fire.
The electricity supply has been interrupted in the neighborhood.
More details to come