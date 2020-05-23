Major fire in Quebec city: two dogs rescued by firefighters [VIDEO]
A major fire in Saint-Émile
May 23, 2020 9: 55
Updated at 17h34
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
A major fire has ravaged a two family house in the night of Friday to Saturday in Saint-Émile. The smoke alarm has saved the life of the family, awakened in the middle of the night by the sound of the alarm.
Around midnight, several calls were made to 9-1-1 to report the presence of fire in the home of the street Peace and Friendship, in Saint-Émile in the region of Quebec. The first unit of firefighters arrived on the scene confirms the fire broke out in the building. The occupants had already evacuated, but two dogs were still inside.
A 2nd and 3rd alarm were quickly requested by the operations manager, the team attacked the flames on the defensive, staying to the outside. Fifty firefighters were involved in the intervention.
The firefighters were then able to rescue the two dogs. The situation was declared under control at about 3 o’clock in the morning.
The two units have suffered heavy damage, the home is a total loss, and the heat from the fire also melted the siding of a residence nearby.
The family of four was assessed by paramedics on scene for smoke inhalation, but she was not transported to the hospital. No one was injured. The occupants of the second dwelling were absent during the fire. All will be taken care of by the Red Cross.
Investigators of the office of the commissioner of fire are moved to the scene to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire, still unknown.
