Major fire in Vanier

Quebec city’s firefighters received a call at 11.45 am saying that a building of 8 housing units in Vanier was on fire.
June 19, 2020 13h35
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
To 11: 45 a.m., a neighbor called the SPCIQ to alert you that a fire took place at 485 Avenue Santerre in Vanier in an apartment block. The building of 8 housing is attached to the left side by two buildings of 8 apartments each. The fire originated from a slot to the half-basement. People standing on the balcony of the second floor at the time of the call. They were able to evacuate the building before firefighters arrived.
Fifty firefighters are on-site. The building has been completely evacuated and the fire was controlled at 12h47.
For the moment, it is there are no wounded. Three people were assessed on site during the evacuation, but they will not be transported to the hospital.
There is extensive damage to the basement of the building and in the stairwell, as well as light smoke damage to the upper floors.
We are also told that the residents of the building will not be able to return to their housing, so they will be supported by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The office of the Commissioner of fire are on-site to determine the origin and cause.
