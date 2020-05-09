Major league Baseball: it will be necessary to adapt to the sound of silence in stadiums
8 may 2020 19h18
Tim Booth
Associated Press
Since the pause in the major leagues, Tom Murphy, collector of the Mariners, published on Instagram drives from his home in the north of the State of New York. Staying in shape is a priority, but Murphy also thinks of the future. If teams must play in stadiums empty, the strategy of the game may need to change.
“It’s going to bring a new aspect to the games,” summed up Murphy.
One could describe this new element as the sound of silence.
The “crack” of the stick and “pop” of the glove, echo rich and deep, and evoke the nostalgia. Playing in front of family and friends, in minor baseball. Or a little bit older, when the noise of the main stage was the contact of the aluminum on the ball, or the anger of a parent a little too zealous.
For the pros, a stage calm ad an atmosphere very different.
“It’s going to be weird, that’s for sure. Very, very weird. We are so used to having supporters in the stands, said the manager of the Nationals, Davey Martinez. I am in the professional baseball since 1983. This will be a first but if the season starts, it’s going to be a part of the game.”
Normally, there is the whisper of the general crowd. The music in the stadium. The clamor of the public, after an exciting game or a marked point.
Murphy also thinks that a striker could hear, a few inches from where the receiver takes place.
The subtle movement to give a target or try to have a call in favour of the arbitrator – critical elements to the success, for a gunner. The motion will be too easy to detect?
“I don’t think people have thought a lot about it, said Murphy. Me trots in the head. I wonder at what point we can no longer disguising these things.”
The discussions without the filter of the past, on the field or in the shelter, could be audible.
Having regard to the language that can be used, certain notes or conversations will need an editor in the studio, a delay of several seconds or a button “silence.”
“It will have to be very careful when we talk about strong and for that address to the referees, said the manager of the Pirates, Derek Shelton. All the world may hear.”