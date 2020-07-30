Malik B of the Roots, has passed away at the age of 47 years
Malik B, rapper and founding member of the american group The Roots, has died at the age of 47 years old from a cause undisclosed.
The news was announced Wednesday in a release from the group on the social networks. The cause of the death of the rapper born in Philadelphia has not been revealed.
Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, has been a major contributor of the group, which also includes Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter. He participated in four albums before leaving The Roots in 1999. The group won its first Grammy the following year.
The Roots, which also occurs as a group in residence in the Tonight Show ‘s Jimmy Fallon paid tribute to Malik B for his talents as a rapper and his faith.
“We inform you with regret of the death of our beloved brother and long-time member of The Roots Malik Abdul Basit, wrote the group on Twitter. That people remember him for his commitment to islam and to innovation, he was one of the MC is the most talented of all time. We ask that you please respect his family during our time of grief.”
Malik B is back as guest starring on the album Game Theory (2006) and Rising Down (2008). As a solo artist, he has also released two albums entitled Street Assault and Unpredictable.