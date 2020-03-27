MamaRika showed a video with the secret of her marriage to Sergei Sereda
The ceremony was held in Thailand on a deserted beach.
Ukrainian singer MamaRika, who previously announced that he secretly got married to Sergei Sereda, posted a touching video from the event.
The ceremony took place on a deserted beach of Koh Phangan (Thailand). Of those present only had local Thai resident, who held the sacrament of the exchange of vows.
On his page on Instagram she decided to share a part of this day with the fans.
“Praski moï, domaca iz by you sokrovennom! Our navalesi day — Yak TSE Bulo” – wrote MamaRika.
