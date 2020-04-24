Man arrested after a chase of 15 km: death threats, assault and reckless driving
The man, 27-year-old arrested Sunday after a police chase of 10 minutes and a few kilometers had been approached by the police for a mess of marriage, before taking flight.
20 April 2020 11: 15 am
Updated at 13h48
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The plant has received the call about the situation at 19h42. Police officers quickly attended the scene, on the rue Saint-Olivier in the area of L’ancienne-Lorette.
“The police have met with a suspect, 27-year-old who was intoxicated and was non-cooperative at all. He left home quickly to board his vehicle”, explains the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ).
The agents are then launched in pursuit of her and the man refused to stop. The Sun has reported some details of the prosecution on Sunday evening.
The man has committed several offences to the code of road safety during the pursuit, including rolling in the opposite direction on the highway.
A technique of immobilization caused in the parking lot of the store The Baie des Galeries de la Capitale has been necessary to immobilize the suspect, it was then mastered by the agents.
The man, 27-year-old was eventually arrested for dangerous driving, assault against a peace officer, driving while impaired, possession of narcotics, escape, and death threats. He remains detained at the central Victoria and is expected to appear shortly at the palace of justice.
Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur
Le Soleil