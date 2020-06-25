Man arrested after crashing into a vehicle in the SQ
June 25, 2020 12: 45 pm
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
A man was arrested Thursday morning in Grande-Rivière, Gaspésie, after crashing into the full force of a vehicle of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) as he fled the authorities. He could face charges of driving while impaired, leakage of dangerous driving.
Around 8am on Thursday, a vehicle travelling at very high speed has been reported to the SQ in the sector of the 2nd rank of Cap-d’espoir. Officers went to the scene, where they saw the suspect, without, however, being able to intercept it as it was travelling at too high a speed, reports the spokesperson for the SQ, the sergeant Claude Doiron. “It is not a pursuit, as the agents have not pursued”, he noted.
The fugitive would eventually headed out of the 132 in the direction of Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé, where he would have made dangerous manoeuvres, always at high speed.
For the intercept, an SQ officer would have placed his vehicle so as to block part of the road at the height of the Bench from Pabos, Grande-Rivière. It would have also attempted to deploy a carpet of nails, but the suspect would violently crash into the parked vehicle before the police officer fails to complete installing the device.
The man in his sixties, originally from Cap-d’espoir, was rushed to the hospital to treat minor injuries and could be charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving as well as leakage.
Traffic is stopped on highway 132 in both directions between the route Hamilton, and the road to McTavish.