Man-hunt to find Martin Carpentier: citizens have impeded the work of the police

July 12, 2020

Many curious people have gathered to follow the police operations to find Martin Carpentier.

July 12, 2020 8h58

Updated at 11: 33

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

The search for Martin Carpentier continues all day Sunday. However, the Sûreté du Québec are asking citizens to stay home. “Their presence has affected our work, unfortunately,” says the sergente Ann Mathieu.

Saturday, the body of Romy and Norah Carpentier were found dead in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, but no trace of their father.

The trio was the subject of an AMBER alert since Thursday afternoon.

READ ALSO : The two girls Levis found dead, Martin Carpentier always on the run

The SQ is actively on the trail of Martin Carpentier, 44 years of age. Research last already for four days, all the different specialties are deployed. Saint-Apollinaire will still auto patrol, teams, equestrian, dog handlers and officers on the mountain BIKE. Several ranks and routes will be re-blocked to facilitate searches.

“People can continue to help us, but the best way is to check his property, and only that. The people must remain vigilant in their movements. We had a problematic situation [Saturday],” said the spokesperson for the SQ, Ann Mathieu.

A citizen had posted a video on Facebook, it is indicated that the suspect could be located in one specific place. A hundred people have rapidly invaded the wooded area, which has complicated the work of the police officers already present at this location.

“We do not say all that we have done because we have our ways of working in a context of criminal investigation. It is necessary to respect the work of the police. There are those on social networks who believe that one wants to hide things… If you do not see, it does not mean that it is not there,” insists the sergente Mathieu.

If a dog is sent to a sector, but that the ground has been trampled to many times, it will not be able to do his work, in particular.

Martin Carpentier, the father of the two girls left without a life Saturday is being sought by the police.

Amber Alert

Ann Mathieu recalls that the police and the citizens have the same objective : to find the father of the two girls who died in nebulous terms.

The investigation to shed light on the events also continues.

In spite of themselves, the citizens, have hurt the work of the police.

Sun, Yan Doublet

Two angels

This story of the disappearance quickly turned into a drama. The tragedy has affected the entire Quebec. Messages of sympathy pouring in since the announcement of the death of Romy, 6, and Norah, aged 11.

It is for this reason that a number of people from neighbouring regions came on-site research on Saturday, all wanted to jam Martin Carpentier.

A page on Facebook “In loving memory of Norah and Romy” has been created. She has collected more than 900 likes in a few hours. The objective of the page is to gather all the words of sympathy and then to offer them to the family of the two girls.

Romy and Norah Carpentier

Amber Alert

“National tragedy”

Saturday, before the police confirm the state in which were children, the prime minister François Legault said a national tragedy.

“Like all Quebecois, I am shocked, without words. To lose two children, what is most dear in life, this is incomprehensible”, he wrote on Twitter.

In the evening, the prime minister Justin Trudeau has also sent his condolences to the relatives.

“I’m upset by this news. As a parent, this tragedy is incomprehensible. I have the c?heart broken for the family and friends of Norah and Romy. I offer you my most sincere condolences. All Canadians will think of you tonight.”

The mayor of Saint-Apollinaire Bernard Ouellet, reported on the sad news. The tragedy has touched the entire province and, according to him.

“All of them have the tear in the eye. This is not easy for anyone”, he said during a brief interview on Saturday.

Le Soleil

