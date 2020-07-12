Man-hunt to find Martin Carpentier: citizens have impeded the work of the police
Many curious people have gathered to follow the police operations to find Martin Carpentier.
Share
July 12, 2020 8h58
Updated at 11: 33
Share
Man-hunt to find Martin Carpentier: citizens have impeded the work of the police
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The search for Martin Carpentier continues all day Sunday. However, the Sûreté du Québec are asking citizens to stay home. “Their presence has affected our work, unfortunately,” says the sergente Ann Mathieu.
Saturday, the body of Romy and Norah Carpentier were found dead in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, but no trace of their father.
The trio was the subject of an AMBER alert since Thursday afternoon.
READ ALSO : The two girls Levis found dead, Martin Carpentier always on the run
The SQ is actively on the trail of Martin Carpentier, 44 years of age. Research last already for four days, all the different specialties are deployed. Saint-Apollinaire will still auto patrol, teams, equestrian, dog handlers and officers on the mountain BIKE. Several ranks and routes will be re-blocked to facilitate searches.
“People can continue to help us, but the best way is to check his property, and only that. The people must remain vigilant in their movements. We had a problematic situation [Saturday],” said the spokesperson for the SQ, Ann Mathieu.
A citizen had posted a video on Facebook, it is indicated that the suspect could be located in one specific place. A hundred people have rapidly invaded the wooded area, which has complicated the work of the police officers already present at this location.
“We do not say all that we have done because we have our ways of working in a context of criminal investigation. It is necessary to respect the work of the police. There are those on social networks who believe that one wants to hide things… If you do not see, it does not mean that it is not there,” insists the sergente Mathieu.
If a dog is sent to a sector, but that the ground has been trampled to many times, it will not be able to do his work, in particular.