Manchester United has made a request to Di Lorenzo
March 30, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The red devils are interested in Napoli defender.
Manchester United are kicking the tires for the transition Giovanni di Lorenzo, according to Football Italia with reference to CalcioNapoli24.
According to the source, Manchester United have contacted the agent of 26-year-old footballer, trying to learn about his availability.
Di Lorenzo joined Napoli last summer from Empoli. His contract is valid until the end of season-2023/24.
On the right flank of defense, “red devils” can play Aaron van Missaka and Diogo Dalat.
Recall that Manchester United are ready to offer 15 million euros for Odion ighalo.