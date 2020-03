“Manchester United” is interested in the Nigerian forward of “Lille” Victor Osimana.

According to the source, Manchester United is considering a 21-year-old striker as one of the most important goals for the coming transfer window.

Asiman in the current season played 38 matches in all competitions. On account of his 18 goals and 6 assists.

The portal Transermarkt.com evaluates the value of the player for 30 million euros.

Source:

Daily Star