July 25, 2020 14h13
Updated at 15h22
Manseau: the Fyre quebec
André Duchesne
The Press
The festival de Manseau dreamed of being a ” Woodstock quebec “. Rather, it was the precursor of Fyre, the flop catastrophic islands Exumas which was the subject, last year, a documentary on Netflix. The village of Manseau will highlight these days 50 years of the event… for the better off.
When he participates in formal meetings, it extends a helping hand to his peers or dignitaries and is presented as the mayor of Manseau, Guy St-Pierre immediately aroused the attention.
“People talk to me about any of the following of the festival, tells the 60-year old man who has lived his entire life in this village of which he is the mayor almost continuously since 1989. He said to me : “Ah yes ! I was there.” Or : “I went to the university at the time.” Even former prime minister Philippe Couillard told me one day talking about. ”
In the vocabulary, history and culture of Quebec, Manseau is a synonym for the biggest flop musical of the story. Claiming the generation of Woodstock, the huge festival held a year earlier in the State of New York, Manseau is located more at the other end of the spectrum. Administered by individuals more shady than shady characters and display programming including the biggest names, but one never came, the festival has attracted attention due to its bad management, the bad weather, many cases of overdose and the embarrassment of the young government of Robert Bourassa.
“The festival has kept any of its promises “, was titled The Press in its issue of August 3, 1970. The article of the journalist Louise Cousineau was accompanied by a photograph of Michel Gravel, showing some young people wandering in a field littered with waste in front of a scene abandoned.