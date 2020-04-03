Many establishments in the montreal area are closed until further notice
The mayor Valerie Plant, accompanied by the director-general of the Ville de Montréal, Serge Lamontagne
Jeanne Corriveau and
Isabelle Porter
March 13, 2020
Many institutions, cultural and sports of the City of Montreal, including arenas, pools and libraries, will be closed from Friday, until further order, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, announced the mayor Valerie Plant on Thursday afternoon. But for now, it is not a question of close the metro, she said.
Places like the centre Claude-Robillard, the Planetarium and the botanical Garden, the houses of culture will also be inaccessible to the public. “It is a strong gesture, but according to me, it is consistent with the directive issued by the government of Québec and the recommendations by public health authorities,” said Ms. Plant.
Even if the prime minister, François Legault, called for the cancellation of the gathering of more than 250 people, it is not a question of close the Montreal metro, said Valerie Plant. “The consequences would be significant on the mobility of employees in key sectors such as those of the health network. […] Our transit system is an essential element to get through this situation. You can’t prevent people from circulating. It would not be responsible on our part. Unless different, which may come from the government of Quebec. “
Intervention Phase
The Center of civil security has also increased its level of mobilization to switch to phase ” intervention “, which means that a coordination centre of the emergency measures will be operational. Valérie Plante has not wanted to speak of a ” crisis “, but according to her, it is important to take the situation seriously.
A dozen employees of the City of Montreal who traveled abroad for professional reasons, have been quarantined. Any other employee returning from travel will have to undergo a quarantine of 14 days. The City will facilitate telecommuting for its employees when their duties permit, and the mayor encourages employers to do the same. The City is also planning to appeal to retirees for certain strategic positions.
Earlier in the day, Valerie Plant, it left the possibility of placing Montreal in quarantine or suspend the services of public transit if it became necessary. “For me, everything is possible, but it must be done by stages,” she said.
Quebec city and Longueuil
For his part, the mayor Régis Labeaume has explained that Quebec City had activated its emergency preparedness Plan. This has the effect that the report including the Party of retirees for which the City was to be the host on Thursday night. Between 200 and 250 people were expected and the government has recommended the cancellation or postponement “of the non-core activities” of this size.
The over 5,000 employees of the City of Québec will be subject to the same rules as civil servants to cope with the COVID-19 and all travel will be cancelled or deferred, including those featured in the programme of the mayor. “The important thing is to maintain social cohesion,” repeated Mr. Labeaume. “Let’s keep our calm, helping each other, and listen to the prime minister “.
The parade of Saint Patrick’s day will also be cancelled, but not the world Cup of cross-country skiing to be held from 13 to 15 march.
For the time being, all municipal services are maintained and there is no question of limiting access to arenas, pools and public libraries, even if these places can accommodate dozens of people at once.
In the late afternoon, the City of Longueuil for its part, has indicated that it would close down for an indefinite period its sports facilities, cultural and community.