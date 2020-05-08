Marguerite Blais sounds at the end of the test for family caregivers
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
Caregivers will no longer have to be screened before entering NURSING homes or residences for the elderly, whether to go into a hot zone or a cold zone.
Caregivers will no longer have to spend testing the COVID-19 before entering a residential resource, said Marguerite Blais on Friday, in contradiction with what has been announced earlier in the week.
“Never test “, has attested to the minister responsible for Seniors and caregivers at a parliamentary committee. “When [the caregiver] is going in a hot zone, not test. In a cold area, no test, ” she detailed, marking a volte-face compared with the position taken Tuesday by Quebec.
In a press release, the government Legault was then asked the caregivers to ” undergo a screening test prior to their first visit in an environment that does not have people with COVID-19, and as often as necessary “.
Gold over the days, “we realized that it was complex,” said minister Blais on Friday. “In a cold environment, employees are not tested for 15 days, then why the caregiver would test it for 15 days ? “, she asked, before insisting on the importance for caregivers to wear protective equipment.
Later in the media scrum, she added that the caregivers would have to adhere to the instructions of ” social distancing “.
Quebec opens a ” gap “
“Social distancing, it does not exist for family caregivers “, said the liberal mp André Fortin. “A caregiver, it nourishes, it cleanses, it takes care of a person. “
The elected official believed that Quebec would open a “loophole” by allowing caregivers to enter in the walks of life without being tested previously, because of the risks of spread associated with asymptomatic individuals, among others.
“The minister responds : “we do the test not the end, it is more simple as that”. Between the approach simple and easy, and the prudent approach, it seems to me that it is necessary to choose the conservative approach, ” suggested André Fortin. “Excuse me, but the prudent approach would be to test further, both the staff and the caregivers, he added.
Marguerite Blais has tried to calm concerns by recalling that decisions about testing were the responsibility of the public health experts. “Public health has said that this was not necessary, then we listen to the public health,” she said.
“They have the wide back, not bad” to the public health, said the mp of the parti québecois Harold Lebel. “When it’s good shots : the government says : “oh, yes, yes, I made the decision”. But as soon as it starts to be tight, this is no longer the government, it is public health, ” he said.
The elected solidarity Catherine Dorion said that she would have liked to see the minister seized the opportunity to recognize some of his wrongs. “The minister is to take a responsibility,” she said about the recent change in the discourse of Marguerite Blais. “She takes responsibility for what ? Is it possible to know ? Because I want to know what is the fact that this is never anyone’s fault “, she started.