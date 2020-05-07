Marguerite Blais, the minister of the “seals” and “clowns,” recalls the CNS
The minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais
May 6, 2020 19h18
The Confederation of national trade unions (CSN) did not digest the confession of the minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais.
The union wants people to remember her as the minister of “clowns” and “seals” electronic in accommodation Centres, and long-term care (CHSLD), and not as one that has improved the fate of the elders or the living conditions of health workers. Recall that the pandemic COVID-19 has highlighted a number of serious problems in NURSING homes over the past few weeks.
Ms. Blais has been first minister responsible for Seniors, under the liberal government of Jean Charest from 2007 to 2012, and then she returned to this function in the government Legault. Last week, she initially rejected blame for the situation in NURSING homes, for finally admitting on Tuesday its “share of responsibility” and adding that she had “hands are tied”.
“His words to me were angry, said the president of the central Council of the CSN in the region of Québec-Chaudière-Appalaches, Ann Gingras, in an interview with The canadian Press on Wednesday. She is quick to put the blame on another party [the liberal Party].”
The CSN, which represents more than 30,000 orderlies, recalls that she has run campaigns that are repeated, including in 2012, and has lobbied to lighten the load of work of the orderlies, or even to increase funding in NURSING homes.
“There was no listening, there has been no change,” said Ms. Gingras.
“She responded with clowns and seals electronic. She said that he had to entertain the seniors who deserve to have a smile on her lips, instead of ensuring people have the services they need to help to eat, to take a bath. It was quite frivolous, it goes with the character. ”
Ann Gingras, president of the central Council of the CSN in the region of Québec-Chaudière-Appalaches
The trade unionist stresses rather that the minister had announced the visit of clowns in the institutions and the purchase of robotic seals to entertain the residents, which had been criticized at the time.
“Managing catastrophic”
All the world knew long ago the problems of lack of resources and shortage of staff, argues the union, and now you must act based on the long term and not to turn off the lights whenever there is a crisis. The president of the central Council of Quebec calls for the responsibility of decision-makers.
“It is a management catastrophic in Quebec : when we look at the number of cases and deaths, this is incredible.”
Ms. Gingras request including a reorganization of work in the network, to prevent the shunting around of a ltc facility to another, and lead to more stability in the teams.
Finally, it gives a hint to Mrs Blais : “it may be capable of targeting the real problems, as she listens to the people who work there every day. It raises the question : why people leave the network?”
Remember that negotiations are currently underway between the Treasury Board and the unions to increase the salaries of orderlies.