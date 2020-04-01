Mariah Carey was struck by the appearance on the celebration of his birthday
April 1, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments|
The singer looks just gorgeous!
March 27 Mariah Carey celebrated the anniversary – the singer was 50 years old! And yesterday, March 29, the celebrity has shared a few photos from the birthday celebration.
It is noteworthy that in connection with the pandemic coronavirus birthday girl spent a holiday with your family. However, a house party – not a reason to abandon a chic outfit and dramatic makeup. To celebrate Mariah chose a translucent black dress that emphasized lush cleavage.
Fans seeing the photos, drew attention not just for the dress and Cary, but also for her amazing appearance. Fans are wondering how the actress for years, manages to look even younger. Well, I can’t disagree: Mariah looking great!