Marie-Mai, Patrick Watson and Tim Hicks will be in concert in Gatineau

June 18, 2020 19: 14
The canadian Press
Several canadian artists, including singers, québec Marie-Mai and Patrick Watson, will participate in a series of concerts that will take place during the weekend of 31 July and 7 August in Gatineau.
People will be able to attend and remain in their vehicle.
The Ottawa Bluesfest has partnered with the national Arts Centre (NAC) to present these concerts which will take place on the site of the Place des Festivals Zibi.
The place could accommodate up to 500 vehicles at the edge of the river Kitchissippi, said a representative of the NAC. The ticket price per vehicle is $ 75. For those who will not be able to get there or who do not have a car at their disposal, the shows will be presented free of charge online.
Marie-Mai will start the series on July 31, in the company of the folk-rock group, Donovan Woods and the Opposition and the duo of indie pop Neon Dreams.
The next day, it will be the turn of the Sam Roberts Band, the Shad, of Haviah Mighty, the rapper franco-ontarian LeFLOFRANCO, of Nambi and the troupe dance street Bboyizm.
Patrick Watson and Basia Bulat will be in concert on 7 August, just as Zaki Ibrahim, Asuquomo, Silla and Rise, Geneviève and Alain.
The country will be honored the next day as Tim Hicks and Kira Isabella will parade among the musicians that come up on the stage. They will be accompanied by Chris Labelle, Crystal Shawanda, from Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam, and Amanda Rheaume.
The organizers have explained that the series #CanadaEnPrestation has been created to support the artists and the middle of the concerts, which were shaken during the pandemic COVID-19.
The Bluesfest was a part of many music festivals of the summer have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
“Given the disappointment caused by the cancellation of our event this year, we felt that it was essential to offer a musical experience that is safe alternative for music lovers in Ottawa and elsewhere,” said the artistic director of the RBC Bluesfest, Mark Monahan, in a press release.
Tickets will go on sale on the website of the RBC Bluesfest on June 23, from 10 h.