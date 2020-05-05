Marie-Mai spring The giant tree to help isolated seniors
Marie-Mai and her maternal grandmother, Janine Provençal
May 5, 2020
Marie-Mai has emerged from its cartons the song The giant tree, in a first time for her grandmother.
A few days of mother’s day, Marie-Mai has decided “out of the box to remember” this piece is composed it has been almost 10 years to mark the anniversary of his maternal grandmother, Janine Provençal.
View “the current situation”, the singer-songwriter has emerged in this song, she dedicate this time to all of our seniors, and particularly those suffering from isolation” because of the crisis of the sars coronavirus.
All profits from the sale of this song will be donated directly to the charity The Little Brothers.
“At that time grandma, I wanted to pay you tribute in music and lyrics. So I searched the background of myself for you to express all the love and respect that I have for you. You have received this song with great emotions and we cried, together, tight in our arms. Today, I realize even more the meaning and the scope of my words,” says the singer, in a press release sent Tuesday.
“With all that we live, I wanted to share your song with all these other giant trees, who live this difficult time away from their families. Our elders are our roots, our pillars, our foundation, and we have the duty to cherish them, respect them and love them always stronger. They still have so much to offer us and we still have so much to give them, ” she continued.
Made up of more than 2 000 volunteers across the province of Quebec, the body of The Little Brothers work for nearly 60 years to counter the isolation of seniors aged 75 and over.
You can purchase the song and encourage The Little Brothers – by clicking here (5$). All the profits generated by the song will be donated to the organization.