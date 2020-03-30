Market participants have agreed to limit wheat exports
The approved barrier supply must provide both foreign exchange inflows and to contain the growth of prices for food wheat and, as a result, flour and bread.
Grain traders, millers and bakers identified a limit Ukrainian wheat exports at 20.2 million tons in 2019-2020 marketing year (July-June). A Memorandum proposed by the Ministry of economy, trade and agriculture, were signed the largest specialized organizations. About it UBR.ua said the Director of the Association “flour Millers of Ukraine” Rodion rybczynski.
Among the signatories of the Memorandum, in addition to bakers and millers, also includes several associations of agricultural producers, associations of agricultural exporters, including the Ukrainian grain Association and the American chamber of Commerce.
Set the maximum volume of exports will be able to provide enough foreign currency inflow into Ukraine, and to restrain the rising cost of flour and bread. “This is one possible compromise, to which all agreed”, said rybczynski.
Earlier, Ukrainian Association of bakers and the Association of “the Millers of Ukraine” in the joint appeal to the President, Prime Minister and Minister of economy, trade and agriculture were asked to maintain the current level of wheat prices, which started to grow due to increased demand in international markets.
The rising cost of wheat of the second and third grades at the time of treatment amounted to 400-500 UAH/t, which resulted in a rise in price of flour, which in the structure of formation of the price of bread is 40%. Due to the influence of these factors increase the price of bread 15-20% of the Association described as “almost a fait accompli.”
Among the measures that would help to stem the rising cost of wheat, in associations called temporary restriction on the export of grain from Ukraine.
The Ukrainian grain Association has indicated that any ban on the export of crops would have irreversible catastrophic consequences for the economy, agricultural exports which is almost the only source of income of hard currency.