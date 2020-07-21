Martin Carpentier found dead in Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]
The body of Martin Carpentier was found Monday evening near a residence of the rang Saint-Lazare in Saint-Apollinaire, behind a garage.
20 July 2020
Updated on July 21, 2020 at 9h18
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The Sûreté du Québec reported Monday night to have recovered the body of Martin Carpentier in Saint-Apollinaire. According to initial findings, a man of 44 years would have taken his own life.
Even if the body was not officially identified, the SQ indicates that “everything leads us to believe that it would be Martin Carpentier”.
The discovery of the body was made to 19h Monday, following an information that is sent to the SQ by a citizen. Carpentier was gone for 12 days.
The Sûreté du Québec indicates that no comment will be issued for the time being. “We will in the next few days”, can we read on Twitter.
It ensures, however, that the details of the investigation will be made public eventually, the work needs to be done by the investigators prior to any announcement.
Near a conclusion
According to information collected by The Sun, the body was found near a residence of the rang Saint-Lazare Is in the wooded area behind a garage, a few kilometers from the place where Romy and Norah, the two girls Carpentier, have been found without life.
As we noted in a citizen, the owner of the residence in question was away for a few days, it is he who made the macabre discovery on his return. He was in shock and was quickly met by the investigators. The address would be outside of the area previously raked by the police and the various research teams.
The death of Carpentier would go back in a few days, depending on what was possible to learn it on the spot.
Several curious people quickly gathered near the security perimeter established by the agents of the Sûreté du Québec, on the rang Saint-Lazare to Saint-Apollinaire. Cars were piling up during the evening, there were about 100 people in the surrounding area.
The case of Carpentier remains rather nebulous, the disappearance of the father and his daughters until the discovery of their bodies. The discovery of the remains of Martin Carpentier we approach a conclusion, several questions remain however unanswered. The reasons for Carpentier, amongst others, are unknown.
Recall that the tragic story has shaken all the province, Quebecers have cried together, starting too fast, the two girls Carpentier, sending all of the love and compassion of their mother, Amélie Lemieux. The prime minister François Legault has called the events of the “national tragedy”.