Martin Carpentier found dead in Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

| July 21, 2020 | News | No Comments

Martin Carpentier retrouvé mort à Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

Martin Carpentier retrouvé mort à Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

The body of Martin Carpentier was found Monday evening near a residence of the rang Saint-Lazare in Saint-Apollinaire, behind a garage.

Share

20 July 2020

Updated on July 21, 2020 at 9h18

Share

Martin Carpentier found dead in Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

Martin Carpentier retrouvé mort à Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

Martin Carpentier retrouvé mort à Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

The Sûreté du Québec reported Monday night to have recovered the body of Martin Carpentier in Saint-Apollinaire. According to initial findings, a man of 44 years would have taken his own life.

Even if the body was not officially identified, the SQ indicates that “everything leads us to believe that it would be Martin Carpentier”.

The discovery of the body was made to 19h Monday, following an information that is sent to the SQ by a citizen. Carpentier was gone for 12 days.

The Sûreté du Québec indicates that no comment will be issued for the time being. “We will in the next few days”, can we read on Twitter.

It ensures, however, that the details of the investigation will be made public eventually, the work needs to be done by the investigators prior to any announcement.

Near a conclusion

According to information collected by The Sun, the body was found near a residence of the rang Saint-Lazare Is in the wooded area behind a garage, a few kilometers from the place where Romy and Norah, the two girls Carpentier, have been found without life.

As we noted in a citizen, the owner of the residence in question was away for a few days, it is he who made the macabre discovery on his return. He was in shock and was quickly met by the investigators. The address would be outside of the area previously raked by the police and the various research teams.

The death of Carpentier would go back in a few days, depending on what was possible to learn it on the spot.

Several curious people quickly gathered near the security perimeter established by the agents of the Sûreté du Québec, on the rang Saint-Lazare to Saint-Apollinaire. Cars were piling up during the evening, there were about 100 people in the surrounding area.

The case of Carpentier remains rather nebulous, the disappearance of the father and his daughters until the discovery of their bodies. The discovery of the remains of Martin Carpentier we approach a conclusion, several questions remain however unanswered. The reasons for Carpentier, amongst others, are unknown.

Recall that the tragic story has shaken all the province, Quebecers have cried together, starting too fast, the two girls Carpentier, sending all of the love and compassion of their mother, Amélie Lemieux. The prime minister François Legault has called the events of the “national tragedy”.

Martin Carpentier retrouvé mort à Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

The places of the discovery of the body would be outside of the area previously raked by the police and various teams of research over the past several days.

Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur

Martin Carpentier is the main suspect in the death of Norah, age 11, and Romy, 6 years. They were found without life on the 11th of July, in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire.

The trio was the subject of an AMBER alert. The father and the girls were not found after a spinout on highway 20, the 8 July in the evening.

For 10 days, the Sûreté du Québec has searched the area of Saint-Apollinaire and Saint-Agapit to put the hand on Carpentier. We could see a huge deployment of manpower of all kinds, a veritable man hunt. The SQ just suspend the ground search last Saturday.

The discovery of the body of Carpentier occurs on the same day as the funeral of the two sisters, and is celebrated in Lévis. At this stage, it is still not the cause of the death of Norah and Romy, this information remained secret so as not to prejudice the investigation of the SQ.

READ ALSO : the Funeral of Norah and Romy, a “celebration of their lives”

+

Martin Carpentier retrouvé mort à Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

The body of Martin Carpentier was found Monday evening near a residence of the rang Saint-Lazare in Saint-Apollinaire, behind a garage.

Special Collaboration, Steve JolicoeurMartin Carpentier retrouvé mort à Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

The discovery of the body was made to 19h Monday, following an information that is sent to the SQ by a citizen. Martin Carpentier was gone for 12 days.

Special Collaboration, Steve JolicoeurMartin Carpentier retrouvé mort à Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

A policeman at work near the scene of the grisly discovery

Special Collaboration, Steve JolicoeurMartin Carpentier retrouvé mort à Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

Special Collaboration, Steve JolicoeurMartin Carpentier retrouvé mort à Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

Special Collaboration, Steve JolicoeurMartin Carpentier retrouvé mort à Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

Special Collaboration, Steve JolicoeurMartin Carpentier retrouvé mort à Saint-Apollinaire [PHOTOS]

Martin Carpentier

Sûreté du Québec

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *