Martin Carpentier found dead in Saint-Apollinaire
20 July 2020 20h25
Updated at 21h50
Judith Desmeules
The Sûreté du Québec reports that it has found the body of Martin Carpentier in Saint-Apollinaire. According to initial findings, a man of 44 years would have taken his own life.
Even if the body was not officially identified, the SQ indicates that “everything leads us to believe that it would be Martin Carpentier”.
The discovery of the body was made Monday evening, at around 19h, the following information is transmitted to the SQ by a citizen. Carpentier was gone for 12 days.
The Sûreté du Québec indicates that no comment will be issued for the time being. “We will in the next few days”, can we read on Twitter.
It ensures, however, that the details of the investigation will be made public eventually, the work needs to be done by the investigators prior to any announcement.
Near a conclusion
According to information collected by The Sun, the body was found near a residence of the rang Saint-Lazare Is a few kilometers from the place where Romy and Norah, the two girls Carpentier, have been found without life.
As we noted in a citizen, the owners of the residence in question were absent for several days. The address would be outside of the area previously raked by the police and the various research teams.
Several curious people quickly gathered near the security perimeter installed by the agents of the Sûreté du Québec, on the rang Saint-Lazare to Saint-Apollinaire. The history Carpentier remains rather nebulous, the disappearance of the father and his daughters until the discovery of their bodies. The find that of Martin Carpentier we approach a conclusion, several questions remain however unanswered.
Martin Carpentier is the main suspect in the death of Norah, age 11, and Romy, 6 years. They were found without life on the 11th of July, in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire.
The trio was the subject of an AMBER alert. The father and the girls were not found after a spinout on highway 20, the 8 July in the evening.
For 10 days, the Sûreté du Québec has searched the area of Saint-Apollinaire and Saint-Agapit to put the hand on Carpentier. We could see a huge deployment of manpower of all kinds, a veritable man hunt. The SQ just suspend the ground search last Saturday.
The discovery of the body of Carpentier occurs on the same day as the funeral of the two sisters, and is celebrated in Lévis.
More details to come…
