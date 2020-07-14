Martin Carpentier not found after five days of searching, [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Since the AMBER alert is lifted, the officers from the SQ are real hunting to the man. They work day and night to find the father of the girls.
13 July 2020 9h22
Updated at 22h18
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
On Sunday, the discovery of clues has provided a second impetus to research teams always on the footsteps of the father of Norah and Romy, found dead in Saint-Apollinaire. “The key in this folder, this is Martin Carpentier”, recalls the sergente Ann Mathieu.
The history of the family Carpentier is on everyone's lips. Several questions remain unanswered. The Sûreté du Québec indicates that it has a number of information that advance the investigation, but it may not disclose information that would harm the criminal investigation.
The history of the family Carpentier is on everyone’s lips. Several questions remain unanswered. The Sûreté du Québec indicates that it has a number of information that advance the investigation, but it may not disclose information that would harm the criminal investigation.
Since Sunday, the police focus their research activities in the area of the grisly discovery, in the wooded area between the rows of Wood-Joly and Saint-Lazare.
“Items of interest were found at this location. We can’t reveal the nature of these elements for the moment. They have been recovered and sent to the forensics laboratory in Montreal,” says the sergente Ann Mathieu, spokesperson for the SQ.
The Sun, Frédéric Matte
These discoveries give a second breath to the research teams. All units are re-used, such as the masters dogs or teams in mountain BIKING. A drone and a helicopter were also deployed.
A plane was also sent up in the air with a device for thermal detection, equipment on loan to the SQ by Transport Canada.
The found items will of course be relevant to the ongoing criminal investigation.
“It comes to bring hope of a result. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to bring the result, but it gives us a boost of energy at the level of the direction of research. It is based on the most concrete possible. It is motivating to see that all the efforts that you put are in so that it is able to collect clues that help the investigation,” adds the sergente Ann Mathieu, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.
The research will continue as long as the officers have reason to believe that Martin Carpentier is located in the wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire and Saint-Agapit.
At the end of the day Monday, the SQ had no development worthy of mention. The agents will continue the research in the night, and the different teams will be back on Tuesday.