Martin Carpentier not found after five days of searching, [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

| July 13, 2020 | News | No Comments

Martin Carpentier introuvable après cinq jours de recherches [PHOTOS + VIDÉO]

Martin Carpentier introuvable après cinq jours de recherches [PHOTOS + VIDÉO]

Since the AMBER alert is lifted, the officers from the SQ are real hunting to the man. They work day and night to find the father of the girls.

Share

13 July 2020 9h22

Updated at 22h18

Share

Martin Carpentier not found after five days of searching, [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

Martin Carpentier introuvable après cinq jours de recherches [PHOTOS + VIDÉO]

Martin Carpentier introuvable après cinq jours de recherches [PHOTOS + VIDÉO]

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

On Sunday, the discovery of clues has provided a second impetus to research teams always on the footsteps of the father of Norah and Romy, found dead in Saint-Apollinaire. “The key in this folder, this is Martin Carpentier”, recalls the sergente Ann Mathieu.

The body of the young sisters Norah and Romy were found last Saturday. Since the AMBER alert is lifted, the officers from the SQ are real hunting to the man. They work day and night to find the father of the girls.

The history of the family Carpentier is on everyone’s lips. Several questions remain unanswered. The Sûreté du Québec indicates that it has a number of information that advance the investigation, but it may not disclose information that would harm the criminal investigation.

Since Sunday, the police focus their research activities in the area of the grisly discovery, in the wooded area between the rows of Wood-Joly and Saint-Lazare.

“Items of interest were found at this location. We can’t reveal the nature of these elements for the moment. They have been recovered and sent to the forensics laboratory in Montreal,” says the sergente Ann Mathieu, spokesperson for the SQ.

The Sun, Frédéric Matte

These discoveries give a second breath to the research teams. All units are re-used, such as the masters dogs or teams in mountain BIKING. A drone and a helicopter were also deployed.

A plane was also sent up in the air with a device for thermal detection, equipment on loan to the SQ by Transport Canada.

The found items will of course be relevant to the ongoing criminal investigation.

“It comes to bring hope of a result. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to bring the result, but it gives us a boost of energy at the level of the direction of research. It is based on the most concrete possible. It is motivating to see that all the efforts that you put are in so that it is able to collect clues that help the investigation,” adds the sergente Ann Mathieu, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

The research will continue as long as the officers have reason to believe that Martin Carpentier is located in the wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire and Saint-Agapit.

At the end of the day Monday, the SQ had no development worthy of mention. The agents will continue the research in the night, and the different teams will be back on Tuesday.

Martin Carpentier introuvable après cinq jours de recherches [PHOTOS + VIDÉO]

The police officers of the Sûreté du Québec have continued the search throughout the night from Saturday to Sunday.

Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur

Autopsies completed

The autopsies performed on the bodies of Romy and Norah are completed, the SQ holds the results.

The SQ must, however, check things out with Martin Carpentier before disclosing information. The latter, considered the main suspect in the case, has the pieces missing to establish the chronological order of events.

“It is sure that it must not be forgotten that Martin Carpentier, in all these events, is still a suspect. It is important to know that this is a person who is in need of care, a human victim of a collision, our top priority Safety is to save lives. Except that we have two girls who have died in conditions quite suspicious”, recalls the sergente Mathieu.

Martin Carpentier introuvable après cinq jours de recherches [PHOTOS + VIDÉO]

Items of interest were found in the area of the discovery of the bodies of the two girls.

Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur

Alive or dead

The more time that passes, the more the assumption that Martin Carpentier passed away is possible.

“The more time passes, the more time plays against him. He must think the lack of water, lack of food, the temperature. It is hoped that he is alive. The more we advance, the greater the possibility that it is not is possible”, adds Ann Mathieu.

This collision Wednesday evening, the sheer nebula of the vehicle by Martin Carpentier on highway 20, has triggered the whole process of this research.

At present, the survey seems to confirm that the two girls were alive and well inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. The place where the bodies were found is located about 4 km from the accident.

Martin Carpentier introuvable après cinq jours de recherches [PHOTOS + VIDÉO]

All units are re-used, such as the masters dogs.

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

Attention to the false news

There was less action this week-end in the small municipality of Saint-Apollinaire, but a lot of patrol cars and officers there walk always. The roads are accessible, the police are always looking for in the woodlands.

Since the beginning of the research, internet users have published on multiple occasions, news of the man hunt. The action is going on in their back yard. These claims were, however, unfounded.

“Stay alert and do not trust non-official sources to spread false rumors,” wrote the SQ on its social networks, although obliged to rectify the situation.

If Martin Carpentier came to be captured, or if his body was eventually found, the Sûreté du Québec will promptly advise the population.

“Don’t share false news, it avoids the insecurity and disappointment among the citizens”, adds the sergente Mathieu.

The spokesperson Ann Mathieu suggests to the citizens, who were very anxious to hear the denouement of this tragic history, to monitor the accounts of the Sûreté du Québec, Facebook or Twitter. After the announcement, it will be by following a media official with the various media on-site, in Saint-Apollinaire.

The citizens of the surrounding area, up to Saint-Agapit, are asked to keep the eye open. All information about Martin Carpentier must be shared with 9-1-1.

“We don’t take a chance, we have to check all the information that we received,” insists Ann Mathieu.

Climate-provoking in Saint-Apollinaire

Following the events of the last days, the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire would like to offer its condolences to the families of the victims.

“The tragedy which plays on our territory since Thursday is a huge sadness. Our thoughts go out to the family of small Norah and Romy, in the first place that the mother of the girls. We wish them all the strength possible to get through this terrible ordeal,” says the mayor of Saint-Apollinaire, Bernard Ouellet.

The municipality also thank those emergency services for the assistance during the research. The mayor also reminded citizens that psychological resources are in place for citizens who would like to benefit from it.

“We are aware that the drama that takes place in Saint-Apollinaire can be particularly traumatic and disturbing for our citizens. It is important to don’t hesitate to consult different experts, or call Info-Social 811 if the need arises. Hoping that this all ends as quickly as possible.”

The municipality and the CLSC Laurier-Station has also developed a service of psychological help. The hall of the municipal council, located at 94 Main street in Saint-Apollinaire is available to social workers. The citizens can visit them from 10: 30 am.

A fundraising campaign launched Sunday, has also helped to raise close to 28 $ 500 will be awarded to the mother of the victims, Amélie Lemieux. She has also delivered a poignant testimony to the journalists on Monday.

The fundraising campaign : The little sisters Carpentier (Lévis)

ALSO READ: Tribute to Norah and Romy Carpentier: “You are my entire life,” says their mother

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *