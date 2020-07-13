Since the AMBER alert is lifted, the officers from the SQ are real hunting to the man. They work day and night to find the father of the girls.
13 July 2020 9h22
Updated at 17h18
Martin Carpentier-not-found: the discovery of “items of interest” gives a boost of energy [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The discovery of indices provides a second breath to the research teams always on the footsteps of the father of Norah and Romy, found dead in Saint-Apollinaire. “The key in this folder, this is Martin Carpentier”, recalls the sergente Ann Mathieu.
Since Sunday, the police concentrate their activities in the area of the grisly discovery, in the wooded area between the rows of Wood-Joly and Saint-Lazare.
“Items of interest were found at this location. We can’t reveal the nature of these elements in this moment”, says the Sûreté du Québec.
The Sun, Frédéric Matte
These discoveries give a second breath to the research teams. All units are re-used, such as the masters dogs or teams in mountain BIKING. A drone and a helicopter were also deployed.
These items found will be useful to the ongoing criminal investigation.
“It comes to bring hope of a result. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to bring the result, but it gives us a boost of energy at the level of the direction of research. It is based on the most concrete possible. It is motivating to see that all the efforts that you put are in so that it is able to collect clues that help the investigation,” adds the sergente Ann Mathieu, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.
Concerning the post-mortem of the girls, the SQ will have to check things out with Martin Carpentier before disclosing information. The latter, considered the main suspect in the case, has the pieces missing to establish the chronological order of events.
“It is sure that it must not be forgotten that Martin Carpentier, in all these events, is still a suspect. It is important to know that this is a person who is in need of care, a human victim of a collision, our top priority Safety is to save lives”, recalls the sergente Mathieu.