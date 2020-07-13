Martin Carpentier-not-found: the discovery of “items of interest” gives a boost of energy
The police officers of the Sûreté du Québec have continued the search throughout the night from Saturday to Sunday.
13 July 2020 9h22
Updated at 10h19
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
On the fifth day of research to put the hand on Martin Carpentier is started in Saint-Apollinaire, on the South Shore of Quebec city. The discovery of indices provides a second breath to the research teams.
The bodies of Norah and Romy were found last Saturday. Since the AMBER alert is lifted, the officers from the SQ are real hunting to the man. They work day and night to find the father of the girls.
Since Sunday, the police concentrate their activities in the area of the grisly discovery, in the wooded area between the rows of Wood-Joly and Saint-Lazare.
“Items of interest were found at this location. We can’t reveal the nature of these elements in this moment”, says the Sûreté du Québec.
These discoveries give a second breath to the research teams. All units are re-used, such as the masters dogs or teams in mountain BIKING. A drone and a helicopter were also deployed.
These items found will be useful to the ongoing criminal investigation. Concerning the post-mortem of the girls, the SQ will have to check things out with Martin Carpentier before disclosing information.
“It comes to bring hope of a result. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to bring the result, but it gives us a boost of energy at the level of the direction of research. It is based on the most concrete possible. It is motivating to see that all the efforts that you put are in so that it is able to collect clues that help the investigation,” adds the sergente Ann Mathieu, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.
The more time that passes, the more the assumption that Martin Carpentier passed away is possible.
“The more time passes, the more time plays against him. He must think the lack of water, lack of food, the temperature. He has been the victim of a collision. The more we advance, the greater the possibility is conceivable,” says Ann Mathieu.
This collision Wednesday evening, the sheer nebula of the vehicle by Martin Carpentier on highway 20, has triggered the whole process of this research.