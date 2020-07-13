Martin Carpentier-not-found: the discovery of “items of interest” gives a boost of energy

| July 13, 2020 | News | No Comments

Martin Carpentier introuvable: la découverte d'éléments «d'intérêt» donne un regain d'énergie

Martin Carpentier introuvable: la découverte d'éléments «d'intérêt» donne un regain d'énergie

The police officers of the Sûreté du Québec have continued the search throughout the night from Saturday to Sunday.

Share

13 July 2020 9h22

Updated at 10h19

Share

Martin Carpentier-not-found: the discovery of “items of interest” gives a boost of energy

Martin Carpentier introuvable: la découverte d'éléments «d'intérêt» donne un regain d'énergie

Martin Carpentier introuvable: la découverte d'éléments «d'intérêt» donne un regain d'énergie

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

On the fifth day of research to put the hand on Martin Carpentier is started in Saint-Apollinaire, on the South Shore of Quebec city. The discovery of indices provides a second breath to the research teams.

The bodies of Norah and Romy were found last Saturday. Since the AMBER alert is lifted, the officers from the SQ are real hunting to the man. They work day and night to find the father of the girls.

Since Sunday, the police concentrate their activities in the area of the grisly discovery, in the wooded area between the rows of Wood-Joly and Saint-Lazare.

“Items of interest were found at this location. We can’t reveal the nature of these elements in this moment”, says the Sûreté du Québec.

These discoveries give a second breath to the research teams. All units are re-used, such as the masters dogs or teams in mountain BIKING. A drone and a helicopter were also deployed.

These items found will be useful to the ongoing criminal investigation. Concerning the post-mortem of the girls, the SQ will have to check things out with Martin Carpentier before disclosing information.

“It comes to bring hope of a result. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to bring the result, but it gives us a boost of energy at the level of the direction of research. It is based on the most concrete possible. It is motivating to see that all the efforts that you put are in so that it is able to collect clues that help the investigation,” adds the sergente Ann Mathieu, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

The more time that passes, the more the assumption that Martin Carpentier passed away is possible.

“The more time passes, the more time plays against him. He must think the lack of water, lack of food, the temperature. He has been the victim of a collision. The more we advance, the greater the possibility is conceivable,” says Ann Mathieu.

This collision Wednesday evening, the sheer nebula of the vehicle by Martin Carpentier on highway 20, has triggered the whole process of this research.

Martin Carpentier introuvable: la découverte d'éléments «d'intérêt» donne un regain d'énergie

Items of interest were found in the area of the discovery of the bodies of the two girls.

Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur

Attention to the false news

Saturday evening, on the social networks, the rumor was that the police had caught Martin Carpentier. The news has quickly travelled like a wildfire.

It was a statement not founded.

“Contrary to what is circulating right now on social media, we have not proceeded with the arrest of Martin Carpentier. We are still actively looking. Stay alert and do not trust non-official sources to spread false rumors,” wrote the SQ on its social networks, although obliged to rectify the situation.

It is true that an important deployment of staff occurred at about 21h on the rang Saint-Lazare. However, it was the discovery of clues.

The spokesperson Ann Mathieu suggests to the citizens, who were very anxious to hear the denouement of this tragic history, to monitor the accounts of the Sûreté du Québec, Facebook or Twitter. It will be the result of a media official with the various media on-site, in Saint-Apollinaire.

The citizens of the surrounding area, up to Saint-Agapit, are asked to keep the eye open still today. All information about Martin Carpentier must be shared with 9-1-1.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *