Martin Carpentier-not-found: the Sûreté du Québec, is re-orienting its workforce land

| July 19, 2020 | News | No Comments

Martin Carpentier introuvable: la Sûreté du Québec réoriente ses effectifs terrestres

Martin Carpentier introuvable: la Sûreté du Québec réoriente ses effectifs terrestres

After you have verified 1000 reports and made 700 searches of cabins or trailers in Saint-Apollinaire and Saint-Agapit, SQ chooses to redirect its workforce.

Share

July 18, 2020

Updated on July 19, 2020 at 1h16

Share

Martin Carpentier-not-found: the Sûreté du Québec, is re-orienting its workforce land

Martin Carpentier introuvable: la Sûreté du Québec réoriente ses effectifs terrestres

Martin Carpentier introuvable: la Sûreté du Québec réoriente ses effectifs terrestres

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

SAINT-APOLLINAIRE — After 10 days, the Sûreté du Québec decides to “modulate its means of investigation” on the ground in Saint-Apollinaire, in the hunt to find Martin Carpentier.

After you have verified that 1000 calls to 9-1-1 and performed 700 searches of cabins or trailers in the woods of Saint-Apollinaire, Saint-Agapit and Laurier-Station, SQ chose to reorient its staff in the pursuit of research.

There will be more extensive deployment in this sector, the place of the discovery of the bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier.

“The checks in the surrounding area based on the information that we had, have all been made,” wrote in a press release.

It is to be noted that patrol officers will continue to travel by car to the ranks of the small municipality in the next few days.

“We are on the lookout for new information that allows us to redeploy our workforce in other sectors. At the same time, further steps of investigation are in progress. We will develop not as to the nature of this so as not to impair their effectiveness”, also indicates that the SQ.

For the past 10 days, police cars were part of the decoration of Saint-Apollinaire, this small municipality of the RCM of Lotbinière. Agents were running around everywhere, they ratissaient the area on foot, with a mountain BIKE, horseback or car. Martin Carpentier is missing since 8 July.

The Sûreté du Québec said redouble their efforts Thursday to find the main suspect in the death of Norah and Romy, the two girls found lifeless in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire.

The research appeared to be focused in the ranks Bois Joly, Saint-Lazare and Sainte-Marie on Friday.

On Saturday, the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire had almost found the calm that she knew, before the AMBER alert is launched and that all of them land in their butt region.

The cars of the Sûreté du Québec have slowly left the place with the investigators. They analyze the objects found, some clues that help to advance the investigation.

If the rain could be difficult for the officers on Friday, the tenth day has given place to the heat. Under the sun, teams of patrol have finished digging through all the cabins and outbuildings of the Saint-Apollinaire and Saint-Agapit. They thank the citizens for their collaboration.

The search operation is transferred now on the side of the investigators. The numbers of the last few days have left the premises of research, their services are no longer required. The dogs have found the necessary clues.

Martin Carpentier introuvable: la Sûreté du Québec réoriente ses effectifs terrestres

You should see ribbons of yellow or red on all the doors of the cabins and outbuildings of the Saint-Apollinaire and Saint-Agapit, they mean that the place has been checked and secure.

The Sun, Judith Desmeules

Second breath

The investigation of Carpentier has earned a second wind when the discovery of a trailer stolen. All owners of a cottage or outbuilding in the sector of Saint-Apollinaire and Saint-Agapit have been called to check their facilities, for missing items or signs of passage.

All sites have been audited, ensures the SQ. After Saturday, we saw ribbons of yellow or red on all the doors of cabins, trailer, or garages; they mean that the place has been checked and secure.

The SQ was then believed that Martin Carpentier wanted to put the hand on objects, ensuring their survival, which would mean that the man is alive. A few days earlier, the assumption that Carpentier is dead became more and more feasible…

Since Thursday, the spokespersons of the SQ have greatly reduced communication with the public. It is a strategy to advance the investigation. It ensures, however, that the agents have a few pieces of the puzzle in this case nebula. Martin Carpentier is the key of the record, it has the information that will establish the chronology of the events since the 8 July, the day of the spinout on highway 20.

The population that lives in the area of research remains invited to report any abnormal activity.

The bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and 6 years old, were discovered last Saturday in Saint-Apollinaire, two days after the broadcast of an AMBER alert reporting their disappearance. The SQ believes that they could have been involved in the famous car accident with their father. The girls remained in Lévis, on the South Shore of Quebec city.

Autopsies were performed on the bodies of the children, but the results will not be known until Martin Carpentier will not be found, so as not to prejudice the investigation or a possible examination.

The funeral of Norah and Romy Carpentier will be celebrated Monday at Lévis.

Martin Carpentier introuvable: la Sûreté du Québec réoriente ses effectifs terrestres

Martin Carpentier

Sûreté du Québec

The bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and 6 years old, were discovered last Saturday in Saint-Apollinaire, two days after the broadcast of an AMBER alert reporting their disappearance. The SQ believes that they could have been involved in the famous car accident with their father. The girls remained in Lévis, on the South Shore of Quebec city.

Autopsies were performed on the bodies of the children, but the results will not be known until Martin Carpentier will not be found, so as not to prejudice the investigation or a possible examination.

The funeral of Norah and Romy Carpentier will be celebrated Monday at Lévis.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *