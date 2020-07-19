Martin Carpentier-not-found: the Sûreté du Québec, is re-orienting its workforce land
After you have verified 1000 reports and made 700 searches of cabins or trailers in Saint-Apollinaire and Saint-Agapit, SQ chooses to redirect its workforce.
July 18, 2020
Updated on July 19, 2020 at 1h16
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
SAINT-APOLLINAIRE — After 10 days, the Sûreté du Québec decides to “modulate its means of investigation” on the ground in Saint-Apollinaire, in the hunt to find Martin Carpentier.
After you have verified that 1000 calls to 9-1-1 and performed 700 searches of cabins or trailers in the woods of Saint-Apollinaire, Saint-Agapit and Laurier-Station, SQ chose to reorient its staff in the pursuit of research.
There will be more extensive deployment in this sector, the place of the discovery of the bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier.
“The checks in the surrounding area based on the information that we had, have all been made,” wrote in a press release.
It is to be noted that patrol officers will continue to travel by car to the ranks of the small municipality in the next few days.
“We are on the lookout for new information that allows us to redeploy our workforce in other sectors. At the same time, further steps of investigation are in progress. We will develop not as to the nature of this so as not to impair their effectiveness”, also indicates that the SQ.
For the past 10 days, police cars were part of the decoration of Saint-Apollinaire, this small municipality of the RCM of Lotbinière. Agents were running around everywhere, they ratissaient the area on foot, with a mountain BIKE, horseback or car. Martin Carpentier is missing since 8 July.
The Sûreté du Québec said redouble their efforts Thursday to find the main suspect in the death of Norah and Romy, the two girls found lifeless in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire.
The research appeared to be focused in the ranks Bois Joly, Saint-Lazare and Sainte-Marie on Friday.
On Saturday, the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire had almost found the calm that she knew, before the AMBER alert is launched and that all of them land in their butt region.
The cars of the Sûreté du Québec have slowly left the place with the investigators. They analyze the objects found, some clues that help to advance the investigation.
If the rain could be difficult for the officers on Friday, the tenth day has given place to the heat. Under the sun, teams of patrol have finished digging through all the cabins and outbuildings of the Saint-Apollinaire and Saint-Agapit. They thank the citizens for their collaboration.
The search operation is transferred now on the side of the investigators. The numbers of the last few days have left the premises of research, their services are no longer required. The dogs have found the necessary clues.