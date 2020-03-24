Marvel can part with the OCA because of the scandal around the quarantine

The film company Marvel is considering to cease cooperation with the actress Evangeline Lilly who plays the Wasp in “ant-Man and Wasp”, according to the portal We Got This Covered.

Earlier, the actress posted on the social network the publication, which wrote that “where is now, he feels close to a military position according to the standards of comfort, and all this because of a respiratory cold.” Then, some users protested her promise and asked the actress if she does not comply with the quarantine.

According to the source portal, the company considers the possibility of dismissal of Lilly because of her comment about the situation with coronavirus. In addition, her time on screen will be significantly reduced.

“The upcoming triquel also could be the end of her career in the Marvel”, — said portal.