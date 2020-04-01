Masha Efrosinina spoke sharply about the people breaking quarantine
The TV presenter wrote an emotional post.
More than two weeks ago in Ukraine was declared a quarantine in pandemic coronavirus. However, many people do not follow the rules of isolation. This behavior outraged many Ukrainians, among whom even a celebrity. So, on his page in Instagram Masha Efrosinina published an emotional post in which appealed to anyone who violates the quarantine.
What an amazing yet the phenomenon is man! ⠀ You, totally strangers to me daily asking for money: on the scooter, on to repay the loan, to compensate for the loss in machines, to save mom from gout, to a new phone, Yes there are just “fold the card”… But you can call me darmetko and stove… ⠀ crowds today You sit in the woods and parks on the barbecue, But you can count the number of forks and knives on my photo to accuse me that I did not observe quarantine, being in their own country, and in the front yard with family doing barbecue… ⠀ You call the doctor if you have fever because you spit on the withdrawal, put x… on non-stop calls from the Ministry of health, the President and all public people of Ukraine to STAY home … But the yell that the state is a damn for his people does not, and medicine, we are fucked…. ⠀ And the doctors they have already started to get dozens! More quit … the Number of patients is increasing more rapidly than the most pessimistic projections… ⠀ You accuse me and everyone who helps and calls for help, that we goons and the beggars, and they can’t, fucking, to tighten their belts for three freaking weeks, to themselves not to die, parents lose children, their own relatives not to pasargat… and let the country fall into a collapse from a massive tragedy, and in economic paralysis for years!!! ⠀ Well, people! Continue in the same spirit, sit for a couple of years in quarantine, because, it seems, “be an ass” and whining is more intelligible and usual state for many…
