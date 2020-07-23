Mask in transport: fines of up to $ 6,000 for the offenders
The decree specifies that offenders are liable to fines ranging from 400 to 6000 $. It does not, however, who will be in charge of imposing these fines.
The government decree on the wearing of masks mandatory in public transport provides for fines of $ 400 to $ 6,000 for the offenders, contrary to what was announced by the prime minister François Legault on June 30.
It is next Monday that the grace period for the port of the cover face in the public transport will end. As of July 27, it will be prohibited to transport companies and operators in transport by train, boat or plane to admit a person without a mask among their passengers.
Only will be exempt children under 12 years of age and the students of the primary, including people who have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a cover face.
The decree specifies that a person who consumes food or drink in an area set aside for restoration will not have to wear a mask. Passengers will be able to discover the face momentarily to eat and drink or for identification purposes, adds-on.
On a ferry, passengers will not have to wear masks if they remain inside their vehicle.
Repeatedly asked the application of these rules, François Legault argued that in the bus, it is up to drivers to comply with the guidelines. The syndicat du transport de Montréal, which represents the bus drivers of the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), has always argued that its members did not have to ” play to the police the mask “.
By e-mail, the STM has stated that it would continue to build on the awareness and distribution of covers-faces. “With 68 metro stations, hundreds of niches, and over 1200 buses in circulation at a peak, our teams may not prohibit access to facilities, or vehicles, but will ensure customer awareness of the importance of compliance with this measure “, said the spokesperson of the STM, Philippe Déry.
According to the observations made by the VTS, the port of the cover face is up in the metro and the bus. Thus, the transportation company estimates that 95 % the proportion of users who wore the mask in the metro on Wednesday.
Other details will follow.