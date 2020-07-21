Mask mandatory : child care in the family environment are they public places?
Considered as a public place by the government, the private homes in which a child care service, recognized or not, will have to comply with the rule of wearing a mask mandatory.
20 July 2020 15h43
Updated at 20h26
Sabrina Lavoie
The Forum
“The debate is not to be for or against wearing a mask or covers the face. The debate is that the private residences of women providing childcare services in a family environment are not public places, ” said the quebec Association of family backgrounds, educational private (AQMFEP).
The minister of Health and social Services has submitted a government decree on 15 July concerning the wearing of the mask mandatory in public places, which include private residences of individuals providing care.
In a press release, the AQMFEP and the Association of educators in family environment of Quebec (AÉMFQ) were opposed to this regulation that they deem ” destabilizing for child care services in family environment “.
“The educator must, as in all public places, to wear the mask in it and will be attributable to the non-cooperation of individuals incoming, even being threatened with heavy fines. What will it take for the members of his own family? A decree improvised, once again, dismissing the expertise of the people concerned, ” laments one.
The two associations also benefit from the opportunity to recall the working conditions faced by many self-employed workers in this environment.
“When will the day where [the government] will cease to abuse the situation? Either it respects the self-employed status, or it stops to save money on the backs of women, and the rewards as a result of the treatment he offers, is a true employee with the working conditions that come with pension plans, and paid leave, ” says Nathalie D’amours of the AÉMFQ.
“It is necessary to adjust, we do not have the choice “
Attached to the phone, the person in charge of the family day care Home Guylaine in Sherbrooke indicates understanding of these measures and solve.
“Since I wear the mask, I irritation to the face. It does not make me really happy since I’m home, but it must adjust. There was no choice, ” she says.
For wearing a mask in the parents, the lady adds that the new regulation does not relate to its environment, since it allows him to accommodate the children outside. “Parents have adapted straight away and I had no problem,” she says.
On social media, some educators are also positioned against these new measures. “Even if you wear a mask in your own home, the children breathe the same air and the same germs, I do not understand how the mask can help “, says one.
One of them refers to the presence of a member of the family in the home. “If my husband is forced to wear the mask when it circulates in the areas of daycare, I find it quite ordinary.”
For others, the health must come first. “Why don’t you want to adopt the mask? The parents will for me to protect me and my family, ” responds another teacher.