Mask now mandatory in the shops in Saint-Chrysostome
Photo: Marie-France Coallier Archives The Duty
The port covers-face is mandatory starting this Friday in all commercial establishments of the municipality of Saint-Chrysostome, in Montérégie.
This decision has been taken after cases of alleged COVID-19 have been reported in the wake of a party held at the end of last month in a private residence of St. Chrysostom, a village of some 2500 people, there are still a hundred merchants, according to its website.
Participants in this festival have told the media that dozens of young people have taken part ; no measure preventing the transmission of the coronavirus does not appear to have been taken.
Everything indicates that this feast has been at the root of the closure of several business establishments in the region that would have then been frequented by people who would have participated.
To Mercier, about twenty kilometres from Saint-Chrysostome, restaurants, a bakery and a food market are part of the list of places that have had to discontinue their activities. A mobile clinic screening of the COVID-19 has also been established this week at the community center-Roger Dugas.