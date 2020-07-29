Mask required outside on a stretch of street in Banff Alberta
July 29, 2020 10: 16
The canadian Press
BANFF – The town council of Banff, Alberta, will impose from Friday noon to the port of the cover face to the outside, on a stretch of the main street of the city which is usually very popular with the tourists.
This feature is in addition to the obligation to wear the mask in all indoor public places and in public transport vehicles.
Among the places exempted by the new regulation include schools, childcare, hospitals, and school buses.
Certain clients also have the permission not to cover the face. Otherwise, any person who will be found without covers-face in a location referred to by the bylaw will be liable to a fine of $150.
The number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing in Alberta for the past two weeks. In date of Tuesday 10 470 cases were confirmed in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic; the disease had made 187 dead.
