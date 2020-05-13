Mask-wearing compulsory: there is not enough, meets François Legault
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault
François Legault does not require wearing a mask in Quebec as long as the province does not have a sufficient number.
This is what the prime minister said in the House on Wednesday in response to a question from the interim leader of the Parti québécois (PQ), Pascal Bérubé.
The PQ claims the obligation to wear the mask in public places and public transport in Montreal.
“The masks that we are first for the personal health, said Mr. Legault. If in the next few days, and we work hard, we have enough masks to be able to give all those who use public transportation, where we can have the discussion. “
“Unfortunately now, even if you work very hard, there is not the availability of millions of masks that we would need “, he added.
The prime minister participated on Wednesday in the first question period since the start of the pandemic two months ago. The day before, he had recommended “strongly” to all Quebecers to wear a mask, they could make themselves, he said, without making it mandatory.
He spoke of the legal issues and raised doubts about the effectiveness, efficiency and proven of the mask to explain its decision. With the obligation to wear a mask also comes the obligation of making it accessible to all, even the poorest, has there also been argued.
60% of all deaths
On Wednesday, the opposition parties have started by commending the work of Mr. Legault, before raising a range of issues related to the plan of déconfinement and the screening strategy of the government.
They have not failed to note that Quebec, which represents 23 % of the canadian population, now has 60 % of the deaths related to the COVID-19.
However, despite this, Quebec is the most urgent déconfiner, has exposed Mr. Bérubé, adding that Quebec could not be “proud” of its balance sheet and that the déconfinement in this context appeared to him ” reckless “.
Mr. Bérubé has asked the government to consider “seriously” to confine Montreal and impose the wearing of the mask. It is only by resolving the crisis in Montreal that the fears in the region will be undermined, he said.
Furthermore, it claims of Horacio Arruda it works out to be the “best” and not the “most popular” national director of public health.
On the independence of the Dr Arruda, the leader of the parti québecois said : “I wish “. He has invited the expert of public health to publicly express his reservations about the actions of the government, if it has, as has already been vis-à-vis ontario.
For its part, the liberal mp André Fortin is said to have the impression that the government ” goes as it feels “. “What is base-t-it” for déconfiner ?
He lamented the lack of public data on NURSING homes. Why the staff of the health moves there still be a facility to another ? What is the screening strategy, really ? asked Mr. Fortin.