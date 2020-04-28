Masks craft distributed to the employees of the STM
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Archives The Duty
The STM indicates that wearing a mask is optional, but remember that the staff members are encouraged to lead by example when they move to a bus and the subway.
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) announced on Tuesday it will proceed with the acquisition and then distribution of masks craft for its employees.
Two copies are washable will be offered to all employees who request to do so, primarily to be used during their transportation.
The carrier reports that the port of this accessory is optional, but remember that the staff members are encouraged to lead by example when they move to a bus and the subway.
Since a few days, the public health authorities recommend the application of this measure in the context of pandemic COVID-19.
The STM adds that the terms of the operation of distribution of masks will be communicated to employees as soon as they are established.
Some groups of STM employees are already wearing protective equipment when the situation requires it. This is the case of inspectors, heads of operation, maintenance and health of drivers of paratransit who wear masks of procedures.
The management stated that the port of the mask craft provided by the STM does not replace the use of these specialized equipment.
Recently, the STM has announced the installation of dispensers of hand sanitizer dispensers in the metro stations.