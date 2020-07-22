Masks in the shops : no new directive of the CNESST
21 July 2020
Updated on July 22, 2020 at 15h17
Masks in the shops : no new directive of the CNESST
The canadian Press
ARTICLE UPDATED / The standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST) wishes to recall that, contrary to what has been stated in some media, it has not issued any new directive concerning the wearing of masks in the shops.
“Absolutely nothing in the guide indicates that a worker cannot make a fabric mask when a physical barrier is present or when the principle of detachment physics is respected,” says the CNESST in a press release.
Recall that the CNESST has published a Guide to health standards in the workplace for the retail sector and shopping centres as of April 28, 2020 that has been developed with the workplace and the public Health. The standards that are there have not been amended since, and the interventions of the CNESST on the ground are based on this guide, it is.
Note that the CNESST specifies that, when the principles of distance physics cannot be respected, a mask procedure, and eye protection (goggles or a visor covering the face up to the chin) are provided by the employer to the staff that performs a task needing to be within 2 meters of another person, and in the absence of physical barriers.