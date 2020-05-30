Masks mandatory, and strengthened controls for the resumption of flights
Photo: Andrej Ivanov The canadian Press
The air transport sector calls for a harmonization of sanitary rules in the hope of stopping the spread of the epidemic.
The Organization of the international civil aviation organization (ICAO) should go public on Monday its health protocol in the sector of air transport to prevent the transmission of sars coronavirus, said Friday, Alexandre de Juniac, director general of IATA.
This “guide to good practices” aims to ” minimize the risk of transmission of the virus to the edge [of the plane] and a transmission from one country to another “, explained on the radio France Info the boss of the international air transport Association, which brings together 290 airlines. To be able to restart after having been nailed to the ground and brought financially to their knees, the air transport sector calls for a harmonisation of the rules in order to reassure passengers and States that have for many closed their borders in the hope of stopping the spread of the epidemic.
The protocol, established with the participation of WHO, will provide a ” system multi-layered with several levels of control “, according to Mr de Juniac. “We will ask on arrival at the airport, a health declaration, symptoms. Then there will be a temperature control at the entrance to the terminal. “The wearing of the mask will be” compulsory, as in the airport or on the plane “which will be” disinfected with antiviral products “. The protocol will also the food on board to be “prepackaged” and that the temperature controls are put in place at the finish.
The guide does, however, not eliminate the middle seat in order to ensure a separation physical on-board filtration system of the air and the port of the mask to already to limit the risk of transmission. “What are the rules quickly, safely, and without imposing a complication too strong to passengers while ensuring their safety “, he judged.