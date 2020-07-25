Masks mandatory, and the tests on travellers to be more widespread in Europe
France, where viral circulation is “net increase” according to the health authorities, has made it compulsory tests for passengers arriving from 16 countries, including the United States and Algeria.
Share
July 24, 2020 22h35
Share
Masks mandatory, and the tests on travellers to be more widespread in Europe
Marc Préel
Agence France-Presse
COPENHAGEN — The masks and the controls on travellers to fight against the COVID-19 to be more widespread in Europe, where the WHO said on Friday “worried,” the resurgence of the epidemic in some countries of the region, even if the american continent is by far the most affected.
Belgium beat Friday, a sad record : a little girl of three years died from the COVID-19 a few days ago, were announced by the health authorities, making it the youngest victim of the virus in this country which is experiencing an increase in contamination, with 64 847 cases.
In England, the obligation to wear the mask in shops and supermarkets came into force. Same thing in supermarkets in Vienna, as well as in the post offices, banks and medical centres.
Andreas Poschenreither, who does his shopping in a supermarket, believes that wearing the mask would have to remain binding after the lifting of the containment in the country. “It was a mistake,” he said.
On Friday, the european branch of the world health Organization (WHO) has called on european countries to remain reactive and lift the restrictions “with caution” or to reintroduce them if needed.
“The recent resurgence of cases of COVID-19 in some countries after the relaxation of the measures of distancing is certainly a cause for concern”, told AFP a spokesman.
Europe had Friday 207 118 deaths to more than three million cases, according to a count compiled by the AFP.
Several countries in the region have strengthened controls passenger.
Germany provides free tests to travelers back in the country, and France, where viral circulation is “net increase” according to the health authorities, has made it compulsory tests for passengers arriving from 16 countries, including the United States and Algeria.
The prime minister, Jean Castex has also recommended to the French as”avoid” to go to Catalonia, in the north-east of Spain, where the government Friday ordered the closure of nightclubs and bars in the night in the face of rising infections.
Norway has again imposed restrictions on travel with Spain, where the epidemic is rising again.
In tents
In total, 633 711 people have died of the COVID-19 in the world. And it is on the american continent that the situation remains the most worrying.
In the United States, the cap of four million cases official is now outdated, 1225 new deaths were reported Friday.
After several large groups open to the public as Walmart, it is the turn of Mcdonald’s to force all its customers in the United States to wear a mask from the 1st of August.
Long accused of denial in the face of the pandemic, the us president, Donald Trump has relinquished the republican convention, scheduled for late August in Florida, which was to enthrone as the candidate of the republican party in the presidential election of November.
+