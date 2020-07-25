Masks mandatory, and the tests on travellers to be more widespread in Europe

France, where viral circulation is “net increase” according to the health authorities, has made it compulsory tests for passengers arriving from 16 countries, including the United States and Algeria.

July 24, 2020

Marc Préel

Agence France-Presse

COPENHAGEN — The masks and the controls on travellers to fight against the COVID-19 to be more widespread in Europe, where the WHO said on Friday “worried,” the resurgence of the epidemic in some countries of the region, even if the american continent is by far the most affected.

Belgium beat Friday, a sad record : a little girl of three years died from the COVID-19 a few days ago, were announced by the health authorities, making it the youngest victim of the virus in this country which is experiencing an increase in contamination, with 64 847 cases.

In England, the obligation to wear the mask in shops and supermarkets came into force. Same thing in supermarkets in Vienna, as well as in the post offices, banks and medical centres.

Andreas Poschenreither, who does his shopping in a supermarket, believes that wearing the mask would have to remain binding after the lifting of the containment in the country. “It was a mistake,” he said.

On Friday, the european branch of the world health Organization (WHO) has called on european countries to remain reactive and lift the restrictions “with caution” or to reintroduce them if needed.

“The recent resurgence of cases of COVID-19 in some countries after the relaxation of the measures of distancing is certainly a cause for concern”, told AFP a spokesman.

Europe had Friday 207 118 deaths to more than three million cases, according to a count compiled by the AFP.

Several countries in the region have strengthened controls passenger.

Germany provides free tests to travelers back in the country, and France, where viral circulation is “net increase” according to the health authorities, has made it compulsory tests for passengers arriving from 16 countries, including the United States and Algeria.

The prime minister, Jean Castex has also recommended to the French as”avoid” to go to Catalonia, in the north-east of Spain, where the government Friday ordered the closure of nightclubs and bars in the night in the face of rising infections.

Norway has again imposed restrictions on travel with Spain, where the epidemic is rising again.

In tents

In total, 633 711 people have died of the COVID-19 in the world. And it is on the american continent that the situation remains the most worrying.

In the United States, the cap of four million cases official is now outdated, 1225 new deaths were reported Friday.

After several large groups open to the public as Walmart, it is the turn of Mcdonald’s to force all its customers in the United States to wear a mask from the 1st of August.

Long accused of denial in the face of the pandemic, the us president, Donald Trump has relinquished the republican convention, scheduled for late August in Florida, which was to enthrone as the candidate of the republican party in the presidential election of November.

The situation is particularly dramatic in Ecuador, where the health system and the country's second city, Arequipa, is totally saturated. Some infected people in their cars, in the hope of getting a bed and be cared for.

AFP, Diego RAMOS

In Latin America and the Caribbean, with the threshold of four million cases has also been crossed. Brazil alone now has more than 2.2 million cases.

Sao Paulo has decided to postpone sine die its carnival, and Rio de Janeiro is considering this option.

This has not prevented the president of the brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, infected by the coronavirus, go for a walk on Thursday on a motorbike and discuss, without mask, with sweepers near his home in Brasilia.

The situation is particularly dramatic in Ecuador, where the health system and the country’s second city, Arequipa, is totally saturated. Some infected people have been seen sleeping in tents at the foot of the hospitals, others in their cars, in the hope of getting a bed and be cared for.

In Nicaragua, the masks are also for the beauty queens : the competition for the crown of Miss Nicaragua 2020 will be taking place, behind closed doors, the authorities refusing to order the measures of containment.

The fear lurks

According to the Red Cross, the economic balance sheet of the devastating pandemic may trigger new waves of migration once the borders reopened.

“We are increasingly seeing, in many countries, the side effects of the pandemic on the livelihoods and food situation,” said Jagan Chapagain, general secretary of the international Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies (IFRC).

Elsewhere in the world, the numbers also continue to grow.

In India, 740 new deaths attributed to the COVID-19 have been identified in 24 hours, according to an official report Friday. With 30,000 deaths, the country becomes the sixth spot most of the dead, behind the United States, Brazil, Great Britain, Mexico and Italy.

Several countries have chosen to impose new measures of containment part.

The approximately 10 million inhabitants of Tokyo were invited to stay with them since Thursday, the first day of a long holiday weekend in Japan.

And in South Africa, the public schools have closed their doors for a month, in this country, which has seen an increase of nearly 60 % of the total number of deaths natural in the last few weeks.

At the retirement home “Casa Serena” in Johannesburg, the economic capital, 14 of the 64 residents died after being infected with the COVID-19 and the fear lurking today among the living.

“It was expected that people die each year as during the winter [southern], but there is a concentration of death,” sighed Mario Serra, who runs the establishment. With the offices of the AFP in the world

