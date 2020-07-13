Masks mandatory as soon as Saturday in enclosed public places
The mask will be mandatory in all indoor public places starting on July 18.
July 13, 2020 8: 33 a.m
Updated at 9h29
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — Quebec plans to make the masks required in all interior spaces are public of the province this week, report several media outlets.
The prime minister François Legault should make this announcement at a press conference scheduled for 13 h, Monday.
According to the information reported, the regulation could enter into force as early as Saturday.
The owners of shops and other closed public spaces would be responsible for ensuring compliance with the new regulations. Those who do not apply the rules may incur fines.
A regulation that makes the cover faces mandatory in public transport in the province is also entered into force on Monday.
