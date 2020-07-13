Masks mandatory as soon as Saturday in enclosed public places

| July 13, 2020 | News | No Comments

Masques obligatoires dès samedi dans les lieux publics fermés

Masques obligatoires dès samedi dans les lieux publics fermés

The mask will be mandatory in all indoor public places starting on July 18.

Share

July 13, 2020 8: 33 a.m

Updated at 9h29

Share

Masks mandatory as soon as Saturday in enclosed public places

The canadian Press

MONTREAL — Quebec plans to make the masks required in all interior spaces are public of the province this week, report several media outlets.

The prime minister François Legault should make this announcement at a press conference scheduled for 13 h, Monday.

According to the information reported, the regulation could enter into force as early as Saturday.

The owners of shops and other closed public spaces would be responsible for ensuring compliance with the new regulations. Those who do not apply the rules may incur fines.

A regulation that makes the cover faces mandatory in public transport in the province is also entered into force on Monday.

More details to come

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *