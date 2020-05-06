Masks: the teachers welcomed the volte-face of Quebec
The commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs has in stock enough to cover the faces reusable for its nearly 1800 teachers, but only one per person.
May 5, 2020 13h53
Updated at 20h41
Pascal Faucher
The Voice of the East
Well that all their concerns are not erased, the teachers are delighted that the ministry of Education has confirmed, Monday, that masks will be provided.
“It is a pity that it happened at midnight one, but hey, the important thing is that we will have,” indicated the president of the education Union of the Haute-Yamaska (SEHY), in Montérégie, Sophie Veilleux.
“This is a good decision,” she said. You may say that this is not a measure of absolute security, when people return to work, it is like everything in the world, no one wants to test if they’re going to be sick if they catch the COVID-19.”
“I don’t think we can blame them for wanting to feel safe in our workplace. This is the basis.”
The SEHY said to have had confirmation on Tuesday that the commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs has in stock enough to cover the faces of the disposable for its estimated 1,800 teachers and staff members at the rate of two per day per employee.
Face shields, gowns and gloves will also be available for teachers in pre-school and those who are doing outreach with the students.
Prevent personnel from approaching the toddler would have been “inhumane,” says Ms. Veilleux.
“It is not necessary that the students come out of school traumatized! And it is difficult to think that the teacher will be able to respect a distance of two meters throughout the day.”
Distance
The question of distancing remains a thorny issue for all teachers who will be welcoming to new students, next Monday. All those joined by The Voice of the East argue that it will be impossible to adhere to the two meters at any time, and this, for all cycles at the elementary level.
“You can’t respect the two-metre pure and hard, it is clear,” says Sophie Veilleux, who recalls that the children could be infected and asymptomatic.
The teachers have also been wondering what type of education they will be able to do, stuck between the arrivals and exits of successive because of the limitations of the school transport, the hygiene practice and the established times for hand washing, toilets and playgrounds.
“Is it that they are going to have the time to teach in all of this? We don’t know”, said the president of the SEHY.
“We are going to occupy the children, that’s all, not to consolidate the learning, or otherwise very little,” said Chantal Beauchemin, a teacher of first year of primary school in Granby.
“I can’t approach my students and they can’t play together or share equipment. I can’t even lend them the books, unless they keep it until the end of the school year… in Short, it is more in the animation than in teaching. It will be primarily “paper and pencil”. “
“With the energy they have, it’s going to be difficult, but I will arrange for this to be the most amazing possible.”