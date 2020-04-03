Massive layoffs at Cirque du Soleil
Photo: Marie-Andrée Lemire
4679 employees of Cirque du Soleil are laid off temporarily.
Cirque du Soleil lays off temporarily to 95% of its staff due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus and the mass of cancellations which it causes around the world. It also cancels all of his shows. It is thus in all 4679 employees who lose their jobs at Cirque du Soleil today and until further order, said the Circus by way of a press release.
“When this crisis began, one can read the portfolio of entertainment assets of the Group, Cirque du Soleil had 44 productions, and in the wake of the announcement of the pandemic by the world health Organization [WHO], the company had no other choice than to suspend all of its activities. “
“This is the day the most challenging in the history of the Circus of the Sun “, said the president and chief executive officer of groupe Cirque du Soleil Daniel Lamarre.
We look at a financial intervention to enable [Cirque du Soleil] to pass through this period without shows
Peter Fitzgibbon
From Thursday onwards, ” added Mr. Lamarre interview, Cirque du Soleil has had no more input of money. Through the crisis, the Circus will, therefore, need the support of Investissement Québec. “It is very difficult to maintain a business without income, said Mr. Lamarre, but I’m convinced that Investissement Québec will help us. “
The actions of the Cirque du Soleil are owned approximately 55 % by the american group TPG, 25% by chinese group Fosun, 20% by the Caisse de dépôt du Québec, the other shares being held by the managers of the Circus.
An issue of liquidity
In point of press in Quebec city in the end of the day, the minister of Economy and Innovation of the city of Québec, Pierre Fitzgibbon, has announced his intention to accompany the Cirque du Soleil in its need for liquidity.
“There is an issue of liquidity, an issue of ownership, he said. The participation of the Caisse de dépôt at the Circus is maintained. We will look at the issues of liquidity. We look at a financial intervention to help them get through this period without shows. If there was a need for equity capital for the company, this will be an exercise separate. “
“In the case of the Circus, we’re going to be involved, he said. The Circus is a business which made money before the crisis and who is going to do even after. “
To support its employees, Cirque du Soleil has already announced that it wants to ensure the payment of vacation days remaining of its employees, lemaintien of their insurance coverage during the period of the layoff, and access to the employee assistance program. It also collaborates with its partners and with the federal and provincial governments in this folder.
In the batch of laid-off employees, 1100 live in Montreal, 1000 in Las Vegas. “The others are distributed on all our shows,” said Daniel Lamarre.
The laid-off employees of the Circus who are canadian and american) will be entitled to employment insurance benefits guaranteed by their governments. As for the 1300 employees of the Circus, who do not have insurance in their country of origin, the Circus will give them $ 2000 each to get through this difficult period, has assured Mr. Lamarre.
The Circus will also continue to pay the employer share and the employee of the insurance plan of the employees so that they can remain covered by their medical coverage, dental and life insurance.
Re-opening in China ?
Sign of hope ? Daniel Lamarre announced that, paradoxically, it is in China, that Cirque du Soleil will resume probably because of the ravages of the pandemic are reabsorbed slowly.
We know that the Cirque du Soleil opened last August in an auditorium in Hangzhou, China. “The financial risk of this theatre is fully covered by our chinese partner,” added Mr. Lamarre. “Our partner is talking about an opening at the end of April,” he said. There is also talk already of a tour that would continue in China for the months of June and July.
Employees who have retained their jobs at Cirque du Soleil, some 200 are located in Montreal, 30 are in Las Vegas, and about a dozen are scattered across the world.
Faced with the crisis, the Cirque du Soleil, has recalled 2000 employees in their homes during the last ten days.
And all employees, licensed or not, Cirque du Soleil, has not been diagnosed to date as reaching for the COVID-19.