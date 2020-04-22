Material in transition
Photo: Amélie Proulx
The work “Metaphors” dead,” Amélie Proulx, presented in the framework of the exhibition “what in the world is taken allows the eye to open,” shows plants in ceramic.
Farewell meeting rooms, display stands, suspended frames, the virtual exhibition has arrived. Scheduled in the midst of a crisis of the coronavirus, the exhibition which the world is taken allows the eye to open, which brings together the works of four artists from the island of montréal of different generations at the Galerie de l’UQAM, will be finally online.
Ironically, this exhibition was the theme of the transformation of objects, the fragility of reality and how materials are not, ultimately, what they give to see.
Thus, the walls of the Galerie de l’UQAM, as you can see on the online site, are rather models of walls real, what you see as the works presented. A publication, can be downloaded online on the website of the Galerie de l’UQAM, complete the presentation.
The expo , which the world is taken allows the eye to open it showcases the art work of Maude Arès, Amélie Proulx, Giorgia Volpe and Shabnam Zeraati. The whole exhibition was designed by students in the history of the art of Véronique Leblanc, at UQAM.
The themes are derived from group discussions held in class, in the beginning of the session. “I ask them what interests them, what concerns them, which prevents them from sleeping,” says Véronique Leblanc.
The themes of climate change, migration, violence and the relationship to the territory came to the surface, as well as the notion of écosophie.
This concept, put forward by Felix Guattari, rejects the ecology of three parts, write Daphnée Cardinal and Béatrice Larochelle in the afterword of the publication : the environmental aspect, the social aspect and the mental.
“Nature can reshape the traces of human existence recorded in the soil of time ?” you ask yourself in the publication collective.
Approaches varied
Among the works presented, we find plants in ceramic Amélie Proulx, engravings and sculptures of endangered species of Shabnam Zeraati. For Mylène Landry, Maude Arès ” we did cross microcosms from an imaginary world that embody the memory of the material “. One of the works of Maude Arès recalls the journey of the algae in the river, between the current and the stones. Through gelatin silver prints or digital prints, Gorgia Volpe offers forms in movement, as from a distant past and in the transformation towards an uncertain future.
Rendered inaccessible by the containment, and the very materiality of the works seems to escape us.
“Previously, we had thought about the concept of mediation, digital “, for environmental reasons, continues to Véronique Leblanc.
The exhibition is presented in the opening page of the Galerie de l’UQAM until next Sunday, but it will remain on the site for some time.
Visitors can also participate in contests and online games. It proposes, in particular, to summarize the exposure of a single word.
Virtual exhibition of Maude Arès, Amélie Proulx, Giorgia Volpe and Shabnam Zeraati. Presented on the site gallery.uqam.ca from 20 to 26 April.