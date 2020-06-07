Mavis Staples, jewel soul in Run The Jewels
Mavis Staples is one of the prestigious heads of poster of the latest album shock and engaged the duo hip hop Run The Jewels.
June 6, 2020 19: 12
Philippe Grelard
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — Her voice ensorcèle the piece Pulling The Pin: the legend of soul Mavis Staples is one of the prestigious heads of poster of the latest album shock and engaged the duo hip hop Run The Jewels.
In this title, the hip-hop built to the old RTJ dynamite drift ‘ moral circles of power over time. Their 4th opus, RTJ4, is full of collaborations tasty (Pharrell Williams, head) like Pulling The Pin (“pull out the pin”), which shall also convene Josh Homme, guitar and vocals of volcanic Queens Of The Stone Age.
How Mavis Staples was found in this adventure? “I was working on a disk a few years ago, and among the authors we contacted, there was Killer Mike (half of RTJ with El-P), tells the story of the diva soul to theAFP. The track has not been selected. But I am entered in the radar of RTJ. These guys are awesome and I am very honored to be a part of this album.
“There was a lot of fun in the studio and I’m really happy with the result,” says the one who sings the chorus stormy: “there is a grenade in my heart/And the pin is in their palm”.
“Period of troubles”
The opportunity to interrogate him on what comes from the heart in his songs. “My father, “Pops” Staples, I was always told, “what comes from the heart, reaches the heart”. So I’ve always tried to sing in what I believe”, portrays Mavis Staples, started as a chorister at the age of 8 years in the family group the Staple Singers.
“And fortunately, my voice and my message to affect people — whether it is a message of change, love, or trying to feel a little better in a period of hardship. And if this is the case, if it helps in a positive change, then I made that “Pops” taught me during all these years,” says the octogenarian.
Solidarity is not a vain word for Mavis Staples and Run The Jewels. The singer wrote a title, All In It Together, in favor of isolated elderly in Chicago — his hometown — faced with the danger of the COVID-19.
And RTJ has released his album this Wednesday, two days before the official release, a free download on all digital platforms, with this message of support on Instagram to those who parade in the streets after the death of George Floyd: “Shit, why wait ? The world is infested with bullshit, so here’s something gross to listen to as you take care of everything.”
“Demanding, abrasive”
A link on their official website allows you to make a donation to organizations that provided legal assistance to civil rights activists in the structures, anti-racist, assistance to the disadvantaged, etc
Killer Mike has been speaking publicly in Atlanta last Friday, “tired of seeing black men die’, choking back tears. And to advocate that “the system that puts in place systemic racism (is) reduced to ashes”, while calling the calm the protesters.