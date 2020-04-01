Max Barsky presented a Remix of the song “Lay, don’t worry”
Max Barskih previously presented a clip for the song “Lay, don’t worry”, which is against social judgments, and now released a dance Remix of the song.
New Barska urged the audience to stay in good spirits, observing all precautions. He also launches a series of single party in style STAYHOME.
Original single from the album “1990” is on the radio around the world for 17 weeks. During this time, “Lei, don’t worry” managed to get “gold status” digital sales and the total sound on the radio about 800 thousand times.